Carmel, IN

Telamon names chief financial officer

By Wes Mills
Inside Indiana Business
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarmel-based Telamon Corp. has named Sarah Reisman chief financial officer. Reisman previously worked for Batesville-based Hillenbrand Inc., holding a variety of finance positions over a 15-year period. She...

#Ball State University#Chief Financial Officer#Indiana University#Telamon Corp#Batesville#Hillenbrand Inc
