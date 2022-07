Patricia Louise Cosner passed away July 2, 2022, leaving with her family a legacy of love she invested deeply and freely. We offer in her memory this remembrance of the extraordinary gifts she cultivated, the seeds of affection and inspiration she planted, the memories she left us with, and the sense of gratitude we felt to belong to her. We dedicate this to Our Heavenly Father, to whom our mother was faithfully devoted, and to our precious Earthly Father, her partner in all endeavors.

RIDGECREST, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO