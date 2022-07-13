West Virginia Offensive Players to Watch vs. Baylor

A look at who could give the Baylor defense trouble when they take on West Virginia.

Entering their matchup against the West Virginia Mountaineers, the Baylor Bears will hope to replicate their result from last season which saw them rout the Mountaineers 45-20.

Last season the offense was inconsistent for the Mountaineers, struggling to put both yards and points on the board. The Mountaineers would only average 25 points and 371 yards per game, good for ninth and eighth in the Big 12 respectively.

However, their offense was solid through the air, coming in at fourth in the Big 12, averaging 248 yards per game through the air. Now, with the addition of JT Daniels at quarterback via the transfer portal, and other solid pieces around him, the Mountaineer offense might be vastly improved in 2022.

Yesterday we took an in-depth look at the Mountaineers roster as a part of our way-too-early season preview.

Now we will look at some of West Virginia's offensive weapons that could give Baylor issues in Week 6.

Quarterback JT Daniels

Despite only starting five games for the Georgia Bulldogs in 2021, JT Daniels will come in to West Virginia and serve as an improvement at quarterback. In his limited action last season Daniels would throw for 722 yards and seven touchdowns with only three interceptions. If he continues to improve, he could give the Baylor defense some serious trouble.

Running Back Tony Mathis Jr.

Despite the Mountaineers' struggles at times to get the ground game going last season, they were still able to manage a 1,000 yard running back. Now, Tony Mathis Jr. must replace Leddie Brown, who would also add 13 touchdowns on the ground. If Mathis can find the same success that Brown did, then he will make life much easier for Daniels.

Wide Receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton

Anytime you can return your leading receiver you have to feel good about that, but especially so in the instance that you've brought in a transfer quarterback like West Virginia. In 2021 Ford-Wheaton hauled in 42 catches for 575 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 13.7 yards per catch. If he can replicate that success and take a step forward, he and Daniels could be a deadly duo that could give Baylor's defense a run for its money.

