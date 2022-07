A 24-year-old Lawrence woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder after a stabbing incident early Saturday in western Douglas County. The woman, Dayzunique Ala Nicole Belaire, was involved in an altercation with another passenger in a vehicle that was traveling in the area of Big Springs west of Lawrence, according to information from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. The stabbing resulted in a 24-year-old man being taken to a Topeka hospital for treatment.

