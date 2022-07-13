ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Breaking down Auburn's game-by-game predictions using the FPI

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44vSw4_0geJEKnA00

We are approaching the 2022 college football season and the Auburn Tigers have retribution on their minds.

The 2021 campaign ended about as poorly as it can get with five-straight losses after beginning 6-2. There will be a new quarterback under center when the season begins after three-year starter Bo Nix opted to join the Oregon Ducks.

A former Ducks quarterback, Robby Ashford, is among the list of players fighting to take the starting job. Many believe it will be former Texas A&M QB Zach Calzada that ultimately takes the job. The dynamic duo at running back is looking to carry the load with Tank Bigsby and last year’s standout freshman Jarquez Hunter.

The defense could be the stronger unit for head coach Bryan Harsin with Derick Hall and Colby Wooden leading the charge. Nehemiah Pritchett is hoping to fill the void left by Roger McCreary, who was drafted in the second round by the Tennessee Titans.

Recently former Auburn offensive lineman Cole Cubelic and former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy discussed the potential record for the upcoming season. Both are higher on the Tigers than the general consensus. Even the Football Power Index generated by ESPN has high hopes for this team in year two of the Bryan Harsin era.

We break it down game-by-game:

Sept. 3: vs Mercer Bears

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e8Pkr_0geJEKnA00
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Win Probability: 99.6%

Running Record Tally: 1-0

Sept. 10: vs San Jose State Spartans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OlA1r_0geJEKnA00
(Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Win Probability: 96.3%

Running Record Tally: 2-0

Sept. 17: vs Penn State Nittany Lions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vJ870_0geJEKnA00
Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Win Probability: 62.6%

Running Record Tally: 3-0

Sept. 24: vs Missouri Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BVI4k_0geJEKnA00
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Win Probability: 85.6%

Running Record Tally: 4-0

Oct. 1: vs LSU Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OtxLt_0geJEKnA00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Win Probability: 57.4%

Running Record Tally: 5-0

Oct. 8: at Georgia Bulldogs (Deep South's Oldest Rivalry)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WI5J1_0geJEKnA00
Jake Crandall/USA TODAY Sports Network

Win Probability: 11.3%

Running Record Tally: 5-1

Oct. 15: at Ole Miss Rebels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RyA3K_0geJEKnA00
Michael Chang/Getty Images

Win Probability: 45.4%

Running Record Tally: 5-2

Oct. 29: vs Arkansas Razorbacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dEeSk_0geJEKnA00
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Win Probability: 69.9%

Running Record Tally: 6-2

Nov. 5: at Mississippi State Bulldogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30SLOo_0geJEKnA00
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Win Probability: 47.7%

Running Record Tally: 6-3

Nov. 12: vs Texas A&M Aggies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33AqRS_0geJEKnA00
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Win Probability: 61.2%

Running Record Tally: 7-3

Nov. 19: vs Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hRtwy_0geJEKnA00
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Win Probability: 88.5%

Running Record Tally: 8-3

Nov. 26: at Alabama Crimson Tide (Iron Bowl)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oouic_0geJEKnA00
Gary Cosby / USA TODAY NETWORK

Win Probability: 10.1%

Running Record Tally: 8-4

Final Record

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31S85f_0geJEKnA00
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn’s 2022 projection: 8-4

Highest win probability: 99.6% vs Mercer Bears

Lowest win probability: 10.1% (The Iron Bowl)

Toss-up game: 47.7% vs Mississippi State Bulldogs

List

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Patrick on Twitter @PatrickConnCFB.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

Related
Opelika-Auburn News

A legendary coach, a new car and an SEC title: The story of ‘the greatest track meet ever held at Jordan-Hare Stadium’

Sixty years after Jim Dozier’s Auburn track career ended, he can still recall the nuances of the track on which he ran. Dozier remembers it specifically enough to recreate it in a drawing on a blank manila folder. He clicks a pen and sketches a rectangle in black ink, marking the outline of what would be the football field in Jordan-Hare — then known as Cliff Hare — Stadium, before putting an oval around it to mark the venue’s shape.
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

SEC Football: Auburn might go winless in the SEC

Predictions of a horrible season for the Auburn Tigers abound, and not just from Alabama football fans. Even the Tigers’ fan site, Auburn Wire is predicting a six-win season. That six-win threshold is pretty consistent with national media including Athlon and College Football News. Six wins are not likely...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
WRBL News 3

10U Northern All-Stars celebrate State Championship

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The 10U Northern All-Stars completed a crazy comeback to win the State Championship over the Smyrna All-Stars 11-10 on Wednesday night. Thursday evening the baseball players and the families finally got to unwind and celebrate with a pool party! For these baseball players reaching the mountain top is something they won’t […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

One dead, one injured in Eufaula shooting

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) -The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a double shooting in which one person has died. According to officials with the Eufaula Police Department, the incident happened Saturday night. Police have identified the victim in the deadly shooting as Quantavious Howard, 18, of Eufaula. Police were called out Medical Center Barbour at around 11:30 […]
EUFAULA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Mcelroy
Person
Bo Nix
WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS: Big Cat shooting suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department made an arrest in the shooting on N. Lumpkin Road that left one man injured this past Monday. The Robbery and Assault Unit’s investigation determined that Johnathan Andrew Washington, 35, is a suspect in the shooting that occurred at Big Cat gas station at 1:30 p.m.
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fpi#Breaking Down#Auburn Tigers#Espn#American Football#College Football#The Oregon Ducks#Texas A M#Colby Wooden#Titans#Penn State Nittany Lions
WSFA

Macon County sheriff: Mother witnesses daughter’s fatal shooting

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson said a mother witnessed her daughter being killed late Wednesday. Brunson said the fatal shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the Washington Avenue area of Tuskegee, and there were other people in the home, including the victim’s mother. He said they know who the shooter is and are searching for him.
MACON COUNTY, AL
WTVM

LaGrange police searching for suspect in armed robbery

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are searching for a suspect connected to a robbery at a gas station on Franklin Road. On July 16, police responded to the parking lot of a gas station concerning an armed robbery. When officers arrived, the victim stated the suspect, Sharmayne Pickney pulled...
LAGRANGE, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

130K+
Followers
174K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy