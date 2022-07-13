ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Widow says she lost $430,000 due to a romance scam

By Kailey Schuyler, Debra Worley
KYTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) – A woman in Alabama is out $430,000 to multiple men due to a romance scam. These scams are on the rise and prey on lonely widows. Dr. Bonnie Libhart fell victim to three men over the span of eight years online. She recently...

www.ky3.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Convenience store customer kills armed robber in Missouri

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Police said a convenience store customer shot and killed an armed robber in a St. Louis suburb early Saturday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the QuikTrip customer, who St. Charles police identified only as a 26-year-old man from St. Louis, grabbed a gun from his vehicle and confronted the robber after he saw the man grab the clerk and hold a knife to her throat.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
WAFF

Huntsville community leader killed in ATV crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An 87-year-old Huntsville community leader was killed in an ATV crash on one of his family farms in Jackson County. Ray Jones, the patriarch of Jones farm, died when the ATV he was operating drove off a small bridge and hit a tree. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jones was found Friday night.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

MCSO: 12-year-old accidentally shoots into two Marshall County homes

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are investigating after a minor accidentally shot into two homes. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a Sheriff’s Office reserve deputy’s home on Wyeth Mountain Road Thursday after a bullet hole was found. The Sheriff’s Office said the reserve deputy made the discovery shortly after arriving home. After further investigation, deputies discovered a bullet had gone through the home’s exterior wall, through a teen’s bedroom and headboard, embedding itself into the wall behind the headboard.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
WHNT News 19

Albertville woman pleads ‘not guilty’ to husband’s murder

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Kathy Lynn Wright has pleaded not guilty to her husband’s murder, according to online court documents. The 54-year-old entered her plea on Tuesday, July 12, after she was charged with intentional murder in a grand jury indictment last month in connection to the shooting death of her husband, Christopher Allen Wright.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
WAFF

Man arrested in Georgia suspected of stealing from Huntsville Amazon warehouse, others in southeast

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man suspected of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from the Amazon warehouse in Huntsville was arrested in Coweta County, Georgia. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says Markece Vonta Ryans is suspected of stealing from several Amazon warehouses in the southeast. Deputies say he went to the Amazon warehouse in Coweta County on June 21 and stole $30,000 worth of merchandise. They suspect Ryans also stole $28,000 worth of merchandise from a warehouse in Mississippi and $15,000 in merchandise from a warehouse in Huntsville.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Widows#Scams#Fraud#Waff Gray News
WHNT News 19

Over 10,000 pills seized in Morgan County drug operation

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Over 10,000 pills were recovered in packages being sent to southwest Decatur during the month of July. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said in early in the month they began an investigation with the Decatur Police Department and the U.S. Postal Service. During that investigation agents found between 10,000 and 12,000 pills thought to be Alprazolam (Xanax), a controlled substance.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Derrick Street homeless camp in Huntsville to be shut down on Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Huntsville is shutting down the Derrick Street homeless encampment. Every person living at the site must be gone by 11 a.m. on July 15. Many city leaders believe the site is a public health concern. But, homeless advocates believe this displacement threatens the lives of the people who live there.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHNT News 19

Alabama man struck, killed by lightning

BREWTON, Ala. (WHNT) — A South Alabama man was killed after authorities say he was struck by lightning over the course of the weekend. According to AL.com, Gregg Shipp died on Saturday, July 9, after he was hit by a lightning bolt. The thunderstorm developed as Shipp was floating down Burnt Corn Creek near O’Bannon Park with a group of four adults and a child.
WHNT News 19

Toney man killed in Limestone County crash

ARDMORE, Ala. (WHNT) – One person was killed in a two-car accident in Ardmore, Ala. on Thursday. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash happened around 2:15 p.m. on Bethel Road near Old School House Road. Troopers identified the victim as 66-year-old John William Westbrook III...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman man charged with animal cruelty

CULLMAN, Ala. – A Cullman man was recently arrested and charged with two counts of cruelty to animals. The arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred last month.   Cullman County Animal Control Director Rodney Banister said a call was received for a welfare check on two canines at a county residence back on June 17. He said the animals were seized that day.   “Officer Jarrett quickly responded and found two canines, (one bulldog mix and one shepherd mix) without proper nutrition and shelter at an abandoned residence,” Banister said. “They were quickly taken to a local veterinary hospital, seen and released. They are at the animal shelter where their health has improved greatly.”  Arrest warrants were issued, and Levi Joseph Gerst, 40, recently turned himself in.  
CULLMAN, AL
weisradio.com

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden Announces Recent Arrests

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – During the last three weeks of June and the first week of July, 16 were arrested on drug related charges. We would like to thank the DeKalb County Narcotics Agents, Deputies and Investigators, Ider Police Department, State Probation and Parole, DHR, Crossville Police Department, Henagar Police Department and Collinsville Police Department for always just being a phone call away.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy