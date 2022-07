The Calgary Flames put a monstrous $80 million extension on the table for Johnny Gaudreau, but he ultimately turned it down and decided to go sign with the Columbus Blue Jackets, a team that isn’t even a contender. It was a puzzling decision that left a lot of the NHL world frankly confused and even after inking a seven-year deal for less money, Gaudreau has yet to provide a legitimate explanation for leaving Calgary.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO