Police: Opelousas contracted employee falls to death while trimming tree
Update, 7/13/22 at 12:20 p.m. OPELOUSAS, La. ( KLFY ) — Co-workers told News 10 that the private worker fell at least 50 feet from a bucket around 9 a.m. The victim’s name has not yet been released.
Original, 7/13/22 at 11:27 a.m. OPELOUSAS, La. ( KLFY ) — Opelousas Police tell News 10 that a contracted employee is dead this morning after falling while attempting to prune a tree in South City Park .
Details are still few at this time.
This is a breaking story. Updates to this story will be posted here as they become available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.
Comments / 4