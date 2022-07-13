Police: Opelousas contracted employee falls to death while trimming tree

Update, 7/13/22 at 12:20 p.m. OPELOUSAS, La. ( KLFY ) — Co-workers told News 10 that the private worker fell at least 50 feet from a bucket around 9 a.m. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Original, 7/13/22 at 11:27 a.m. OPELOUSAS, La. ( KLFY ) — Opelousas Police tell News 10 that a contracted employee is dead this morning after falling while attempting to prune a tree in South City Park .

Details are still few at this time.

This is a breaking story. Updates to this story will be posted here as they become available.

