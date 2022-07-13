ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton Distributes Grant Funds to 20 Nonprofits at Friday Club Luncheon Meeting

By Editorials
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonies distributed benefitted nonprofits health and wellness needs through the Club’s SAS Grant Program. Boca Raton, FL – Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton presents 20 nonprofits with Service Above Self Grant funding at the Club’s weekly membership luncheon meeting to support the organizations’ health and wellness needs for those in their...

Palm Health Foundation Making College Possible for Health Professions Students Amidst Financial Woes

Foundation awards over $400,000 in scholarships for low-income and first-generation students striving to pursue nursing and behavioral health careers as economic challenges—and shortages—grow. West Palm Beach, FL – As college enrollments continue to drop across the nation, Palm Heath Foundation is easing financial burdens for students pursuing degrees...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What property rights? Last holdout condo owners in Boca fight investor’s termination bid

Can you really own a piece of real estate if someone else can force you to give it up? Apparently not, if what you thought you owned is a condo unit in Florida. Howard and Melissa Fellman thought they owned a condo unit that Howard bought in 1992 in what was then called Mission Viejo Condominiums at the intersection of Powerline and West Palmetto Park roads in Boca Raton. The Fellmans have a deed. And they have a copy of the covenants, which spells out their rights and responsibilities as unit owners.
BOCANEWSNOW

Boynton Beach Woman Still Missing, Police Very Concerned

BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Jacqueline Reyes is still missing, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is very concerned. Detectives are again asking anyone with information to reach out immediately. Jacqueline Reyes, known as ”Jacky,” vanished on June 1st when...
FAU Receives State Grant for Cybersecurity, IT Training ￼

More than$800,000 Awarded to Help Develop Workers for Growing Fields. Boca Raton, FL – Florida Atlantic University was awarded more than $800,000 by the state of Florida as part of a $15.6 million initiative to prepare students and mid-career professionals for jobs in the burgeoning fields of cybersecurity and information technology.
BOCANEWSNOW

West Boca Raton’s Barbara Murphy Dies In Crash

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Barbara Murphy is dead. The 79-year-old resident of Songbird Terrace in Boca Raton was apparently driving westbound on Palmetto Park Road in her Toyota RAV4 when she turned into the Walmart near 441. For reasons that remain...
BOCANEWSNOW

KINGS POINT DELRAY: Cocaine Charge For Resident

DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Gerald Fitzgerald is the latest Kings Point Delray Beach resident to trade the cozy confines of his 850 square foot unit for the almost always closed bars in the Palm Beach County Jail. Fitzgerald, 63, was arrested...
TripAdvisor Blog

Opal Grand Oceanfront Resort & Spa Pool Pictures & Reviews (Delray Beach, FL)

Adam the bellman was amazing! Always found a lounge chair at the pool when I was there, which is a big issue for me I find it outrageous when I go to a hotel and spend thousands of dollars and I am told they cannot find me a lounge chair at the pool. That for me is totally unacceptable. I had a few issues that were resolved perfectly to my expectation. I tend to be a difficult guest with high expectations, because I expect a lot of hospitality, cleanliness, and I do not accept no or I can’t do that for an answer. The spa should have its own pool is my one complaint but otherwise I enjoyed our massages. The restaurant staff and food was great! The location is great! The one complaint about the beach is that it is public and you cannot get lounges, etc from the hotel. The elevators looked dirty but I was informed it was stained by sun tan lotion that can not be removed rather the hotel will be updating them so it doesn’t continue to be stained. I will be going back next month this was a mother-daughter vacation, next month will be with friends. It is a perfect location to access the town and great restaurants.
bocamag.com

The Falcon Is Now Open

When Death or Glory announced its closing, there was a communal sigh that happened. Well, lucky for us, the space has been redesigned and has reopened as The Falcon. A revival of the former The Falcon House, the new beach bar and restaurant features a global street food menu curated by executive chef Mike Stuhlmuller and a cocktail menu with plenty of new sips. Death or Glory owner Annie Blake is back and this time she’s partnered with Sweetwater owner Sean Inglehart to breathe new life into the vintage 100-year-old home.
floridahikes.com

Riding the East Coast Greenway to Stuart

A month before, Sandy and I had a reason for an overnight trip that took us into Hobe Sound. She’d suggested bringing our bikes to ride the signposted East Coast Greenway segment that we’d previously spotted at Seabranch Preserve State Park. Despite the heat, we had a pleasant...
dailyadvent.com

Billionaire Ken Griffin’s Colossal Palm Beach Estate Riles Up Neighbors

The hedge funder has amassed the largest swath of land in Palm Beach. Cue the drama. The Chicago Tribune/Getty Like a sliver of Versailles transplanted in Palm Beach, billionaire Ken Griffin’s estate extends along 1,400 feet of the Florida coast. For the past decade, the hedge fund titan has gobbled up parcel after...
