Nightingale College's BSN Program Receives 10-Year Accreditation from Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE)
BSN program accreditation renewed through June 2032. Nightingale College announced today it has received accreditation grant renewal for its baccalaureate degree program in nursing from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE). Following a recent site visit and peer review, CCNE renewed the BSN program's accreditation for a period of 10...www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0