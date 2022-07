HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Homewood Police Department say a man has been arrested after a hostage situation on July 15. Police say they were called after a woman yelled for help from a staircase at the Park at Buckingham apartment complex. Police say the woman asked for help from someone passing by, but was pulled back into the apartment against her will.

HOMEWOOD, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO