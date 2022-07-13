Bayonetta 3 release date revealed alongside a new gameplay trailer

(Image credit: PlatinumGames)

Nintendo has finally confirmed a release date for Bayonetta 3 on Nintendo Switch and it’s October 28 2022.

In Bayonetta 3, Nintendo says you’ll “fight your way through the streets of Tokyo, the mountains of China, and many other locales” meeting “a virtual coven of Bayonettas, each more fabulous than the last” along the way.

You’ll also get the chance to use Bayonetta’s new Demon Masquerade ability, which “channels the demon linked to her weapon allowing for some exciting action options, not to mention some hair-raising combos.” As you play, you’ll even step into the shoes of brand new playable character called Viola, who is described as “a feisty witch in training who fights with a sword and a capricious companion, the demon Cheshire.”

Alongside the long-awaited announcement, Nintendo released a brand new trailer, which shows off over three minutes of chaotic, magical gameplay. You can watch it for yourself below and get a look at Bayonetta, Viola and more in action.

This release date announcement is a long time coming for Bayonetta fans. Bayonetta 3 was first announced all the way back in 2017 and there was a fairly long period of silence until it made a re-appearance back in September 2021, with a first look at gameplay and a 2022 release window.

When Bayonetta 3 launches on October 28, it’ll be a Nintendo Switch exclusive, coming to the original Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED and Switch Lite.

Not totally out of the blue

This release date announcement isn’t a huge surprise after Bayonetta 3 was officially given its M rating by the Entertainment Software Rating Board on July 12 (via VGC (opens in new tab)), which is usually a good sign that a release date is incoming.

The rating warned against violence, blood and gore, partial nudity and strong language. If you've delved into the world of Bayonetta before then you'll probably be well aware that's all pretty standard fare.

Speaking of partial nudity, though, following the release date announcement, developer Platinum Games tweeted out to say that the game will include something called the "Naive Angel Mode".

According to the developer, this mode has been added "so more people can fully enjoy" the game. In the tweet, the developer explains that "by turning it on, you can play right in the living room without having to worry about what's on screen... we think." The tweet is accompanied by a video which shows the toggleable mode in action, making things a little less risqué.

Relax, the witch is back and sexier than ever🌙We've added the revolutionary "Naive Angel Mode" to Bayonetta 3 so more people can fully enjoy it👍By turning it on, you can play right in the living room without having to worry about what's on screen... we think😅#Bayonetta3 pic.twitter.com/SEs3vqrdYcJuly 13, 2022

Emma Boyle is TechRadar’s ex-Gaming Editor, and is now a content developer and freelance journalist. She has written for magazines and websites including T3, Stuff and The Independent. Emma currently works as a Content Developer in Edinburgh.