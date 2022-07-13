ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Lancaster County school district adopts athletic policy limiting how transgender students can participate in team sports

WHYY
WHYY
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This story originally appeared on WITF. Hempfield School District in Lancaster County will adopt a policy prohibiting transgender student-athletes from competing in teams that correspond with their gender identity. It is believed to be the first school district in Pennsylvania to pass such a ban. The board voted 6-2...

whyy.org

Comments / 5

navypanda
3d ago

The school board voted to defend the rights of biological female athletes. They are to be commended for making policies that protect biological females from males dressing up like females and wanting to use female locker rooms and restrooms. Thank you for defending biological females. The transgender females can join the group therapy teams to obtain help for their mental illness.

Reply
4
IRISH REDDBULL
3d ago

great job to the school board members and the local community! we all have to take a stand against liberalism!

Reply
4
Related
Daily Voice

Central Bucks Human Resources Director Put On Leave: Report

A human resources director for the Central Bucks School District has been put on a leave of absence, Bucks County Courier Times reports. Andrea DiDio-Hauber was placed on "indefinite" paid leave for reasons unspecified by school officials, the outlet says. DiDio-Hauber's involvement in a potential unequal pay lawsuit against the...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Grove Calls On PA State Department To Fulfill Constitutional Amendment Publication Requirements

HARRISBURG – With the November general election fast approaching, York County Rep. Seth Grove, who chairs the House State Government Committee, called on the Department of State to complete publication requirements for several constitutional amendments approved by the General Assembly. State laws dictate that proposed amendments must be advertised in two publications in each county no more than three months from the next general election. Under the timeline, the five proposed amendments included in the recently approved Senate Bill 106 and the amendment in House Bill 14 must be published by Aug. 8. To encourage the department to meet the timeline, Grove sent Acting Secretary Leigh Chapman a letter which can be read by CLICKING THIS LINK. Grove asked for an update on the department’s progress in preparing publication statements, text of the questions electors would see on the ballot, the dates the statements will be published, or dates they have been published, among other questions. In the letter, Grove said, “In light of the department missing the deadline to publish the ballot questions proposed in House Bill 963 of last session pertaining to child sex abuse, I believe it is important we, as legislators, make sure these issues don’t happen again.”
YORK COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Chester County sees rollout of new national 988 mental health hotline as a chance to improve its own crisis response system

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The United States has a new mental health crisis hotline. Starting Saturday, dialing 988 will connect callers experiencing mental distress across the country to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hempfield Township, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Lancaster County, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Lancaster County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Lancaster County, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Lancaster County, PA
Education
abc27.com

Polyclinic Medical Center in Harrisburg to be sold

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate hospital complex could soon have a new owner, as well as a whole new use. The owners of Polyclinic Hospital, located in Penn Center in Harrisburg, confirmed to abc27 that they are looking to sell it. Biz News Pa. was the first to report this.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Banned book controversy across the Susquehanna Valley

LITITZ, Pa. — A debate over content and a push to ban some books in schools across the nation and the Susquehanna Valley. On Friday, Millersville University is hosting a virtual discussion on book bans. News 8's Jeremy Jenkins was at Aaron's Books in Lititz, Lancaster County and spoke...
LITITZ, PA
MyChesCo

Rally Planned to Support Family Facing Eviction

HONEY BROOK, PA — The Party for Socialism and Liberation of Chester County wants you to join them on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 9:00 am in support of a family facing eviction. The family was recently served an eviction notice ordering them to vacate their trailer home in Honey Brook despite their rent reportedly being paid.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Discrimination#Title Ix#Education Department#Transgender Rights#Highschoolsports#Racism#Hempfield School District
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
abc27.com

Commission to investigate York Water Company water rate increase proposal

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission voted Thursday to investigate rate increases for water and wastewater service proposed by the York Water Company. The company provides water service to more than 70,000 customers in parts of York and Adams counties, along with wastewater service to approximately...
YORK, PA
phillyvoice.com

New Pennsylvania child care tax credit offers families financial relief

Pennsylvania parents and guardians will be able to recoup up to 30% of their child care expenses when filing their tax returns beginning in 2023. As part of a new child care tax credit, families who claim one child dependent on their taxes can receive up to $3,000. Those claiming two or more dependents can receive up to $6,000.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania health department reports first human cases of West Nile virus

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has reported the first probable human cases of the West Nile virus this season. They were detected in Berks, Lancaster, Luzerne and Philadelphia counties. The specimens will be forwarded to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation. Health experts said you should clean...
LANCASTER, PA
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy