Don't get too excited yet. It's only on iOS 16 and macOS Ventura beta right now. We’ve all been there — we’ve sent online messages to people and later regretted it, wishing we could take them back. Whether under the influence of alcohol, anger, or frustration, we have all said things that we were later unable to walk back. But with the introduction of the iOS 16 and macOS Ventura beta, a new iMessage feature has emerged — the ability to edit or unsend messages. Here’s an overview of the new feature, but everybody has to be on the new operating system version to be able to use it.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO