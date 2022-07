For six years, Maggie Summers Tarbert has been the person deciding how to best present the winning art on T-shirts for each Mountain Fair. She determines what order the shirt printing screens go in and how to divide the colors to best illuminate the art. She meticulously mixes the paint to make sure it looks right after printing, and she is one of the last people to review the final product before it ships to be sold at Mountain Fair.

CARBONDALE, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO