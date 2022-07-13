Body of missing Lackawanna County man found

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have confirmed with Eyewitness News that the body of a missing man from South Abington Township has been found.

According to the South Abington Police Department, the body of Richard Entrot III was found by a search and rescue team Tuesday evening in a wooded area close to Griffin Pond Road.

At this time police believe the death of Entrot is not suspicious. Entrot was last seen on July 8 and was reported missing Monday .

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will update with the latest as it is released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.