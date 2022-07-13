ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Bronzeville Art District Trolley Tour continues Friday, July 15th

chicagocrusader.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowcasing The Largest African American Art District in The Nation. Friday, July 15th immerse yourself in the Bronzeville Art District Trolley Tour 2022 which offers great access to the Largest African American Art District in the Nation. Now in its 16th year, the Bronzeville Art District Trolley Tour 2022 will happen...

chicagocrusader.com



 



Reconsidering Public Housing in America

The National Public Housing Museum is pluralizing the program’s mythic narrative. When Lisa Yun Lee brought some early visitors to the former Jane Addams Homes in Chicago’s Little Italy neighborhood—the future site of the National Public Housing Museum (NPHM)—the site was derelict, vacant since the low-rise public housing development was shuttered in 2002. The painted walls had peeled, leaving cracks and paint chips in the rooms. “People would look at it and be like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s so beautiful… you should just preserve it like this and then have people be able to walk through it.’” Said Lee, the executive director of the NPHM. “And you’re like, it’s crumbling buildings…”
CHICAGO, IL


A Stop at the Chicago Hip Hop Heritage Museum

We’re gonna meet a coupla old school dudes. Darrell “Artistic” Roberts, a graffiti artist, and Carrico “Kingdom Rock” Sanders, a rapper, are both 51. They’re two of the founders, curators and tour guides of the Chicago Hip Hop Heritage Museum, which occupies an apartment in a greystone at 4505 S. Indiana Ave., in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood. The museum is easy to miss on this residential block: there’s just a red, white and blue sign over the door, and another in a window, as modest as a school pride placard, or an advertisement for an aldermanic candidate.
CHICAGO, IL


Humboldt Park's Chicago Commons hosts back to school supplies giveaway

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Hard to believe, but the new school year is right around the corner for many kids.On Friday, lots of students are getting new school supplies at a community event in Humboldt Park.Peoples Gas and the Chicago Commons Nia Family Center are partnering to distribute back-packs and school supplies. It's happening at the Nia Family Center, near Chicago and Monticello.A host of activities will be there, including lunch, games and community resources. The Jesse White Tumblers are also set to perform.
CHICAGO, IL


Friend Health opens newly constructed Woodlawn Health Center

Friend Family Health Center (Friend Health) recently opened its seventh location in the Woodlawn neighborhood at the corner of 63rd and Cottage Grove Avenue. With the opening of this new Health Center in the 20th Ward on Chicago’s South Side, 35,000 patients annually will be served and it will create 250 new jobs. It will also provide the Woodlawn community with critical physical, behavioral and dental health services through an integrated whole-person care approach.
CHICAGO, IL


Is Chicago PD filmed in Chicago?

Chicago PD takes place on the streets of the Windy City. The look and feel of the setting is crucial to the show, to the extent that its practically its own character. Most shows, however, regardless of where they’re set, are filmed in either Los Angeles or Vancouver. It...
CHICAGO, IL


Food Aid Festival aims to stock pantries and fill fridges

Music lovers unite! WBEZ, Suburban Unity Alliance and Harmonica Dunn have joined forces to sponsor the first annual Food Aid Festival to benefit the Oak Park Community Fridge, Beyond Hunger, A House in Austin, Austin Coming Together, Best of Proviso Township and the Westchester Food Pantry. Scheduled for July 22 and 23, the event features two locations and multiple musical acts.
CHICAGO, IL


Four Things To Do in Chicago, July 14-July 20

Each week Borderless Magazine highlights some of the best things to do in Chicago’s vibrant immigrant communities. Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16 – 🎷 The Chicago Latin Jazz Festival starts at 5 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday. The free, family-friendly event will be held at Humboldt Park Fieldhouse (1440 North Humboldt Drive). Bring chairs or picnic on the lawn.
CHICAGO, IL


Chicago resilient communities pilot distributes first set of $500

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) Commissioner Brandie Knazze announced Wednesday, July 13, that the first cash payments have been distributed to Chicago households through the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot (CRCP), the $31.5 million monthly cash assistance program to benefit low-income Chicago residents and families who have faced disproportionate economic hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CHICAGO, IL


10 Chicago Food Trucks To Try This Summer

The city of Chicago is different than most of its mid-west neighborhoods. To make the most of the Windy City, you need to know all the best food places, especially as the city offers endless mouthwatering gourmet options to choose from. Contrary to popular belief, some of the best food...
CHICAGO, IL


Chicago women revitalizing the Lawndale, one storefront at a time

Vetress Boyce opened the only Black-owned beauty supply store in Lawndale. One of North Lawndale’s newest storefronts is occupied by a beauty supply store. Boyce Enterprises Beauty Supply is the only Black-owned beauty supply store in the area. It’s part of the reinvesting in the community, specifically on 16th Street.
CHICAGO, IL


Extremely Local News: Chicago’s new underground rat tour

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Underground Chicago Tour (Plus Rats!) Takes Visitors On A Stroll Through Chicago’s Underbelly: The man behind Chicago’s Ugly Buildings tour was inspired by a client whose young cousin wanted a tour that focused on rats.
CHICAGO, IL


The Black Chicago Neighborhood Clean-Up

Taking pride in the spaces where you reside is something everyone should have. It is the job of community members to ensure their neighborhoods are clean, safe spaces to live, fellowship, and raise families. For many neighborhoods where minorities reside sidewalks and streets are riddled with trash of all kinds. It seems as though the members of the community don’t take pride in where they live, however, for one southside neighborhood this narrative is slowly changing. Willie Williams; a former Chicago Public Schools educator, author, entrepreneur, and avid community activist has taken up the reigns and decided to organize a community beautification event, The South Shore Community Clean-Up days. On Saturday, July 16th at 10 am beginning at the South Shore Cultural Center, Willie Williams and his team will bring together a group of volunteers to clean and improve the appearance of the South Shore neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL


11 Best Ramen Restaurants in Chicago

Chicago is the birthplace of improvisational comedy and a great city for eating. It makes sense then that the food scene enables Chicagoans to take great dishes and make them with the Windy City’s signature style. Ramen is no exception. There are tons of local variations everywhere, from food...
CHICAGO, IL


The 10 Best 21st Century Chicago Nonfiction Books￼

Is there any city with better stories to tell than Chicago? In the 1890s, a school of sociology was formed around the idea that this city is the ideal laboratory for studying urban issues. That is still true today. Chicago’s story is America’s story. We’ve put together a list of Chicago’s best non-fiction books of the 21st Century, books whose subjects encompass almost every facet of big-city life: segregation, immigration, politics, crime, gangs, education, and economic inequality.
CHICAGO, IL


The most surprising Chicago PD exits of all time

Chicago PD has consistently high stakes. The danger that the IU gets put into on a regular basis cannot be overstated, especially when you consider how courageous so many of the characters can be. While this danger can be thrilling to watch, it also means the characters are prone to...
CHICAGO, IL


CPS Back-to-School Bashes return to 10 Chicago locations ahead of 1st day of class

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools will kick-off its annual Back-to-School Bashes from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Friday at Finkl Academy on the Southwest side. Friday's event will be the first of ten events scheduled throughout the city which are meant for students and families to connect with their school communities and get prepared for the new school year which is set to begin Aug. 22.
CHICAGO, IL


The Beat Cop’s Guide to Polish dishes and gourmet popcorn

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed Peaches & Pears Restaurant. Located at 6435 W. Archer in Chicago, they are known for serving meatloaf, mimosas, and Polish food. Lt. Haynes also reviewed Enjoyacorn Gourmet Popcorn, located at 3460 W. 79th St. in Chicago. They are known for serving a unique variety of popcorn flavors, like Turtle, Dill Pickle, and Garbage Corn.
CHICAGO, IL

