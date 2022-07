'A Peaceful Pond' this week's Homestyle Garden Photo Contest winner. "Our garden is a haven for wildlife," says Pat Hambleton. There are "lots of birds, deer, squirrels, chipmunks, and even rabbits," she adds, explaining that they don't use pesticides or chemicals on their garden. They are also in the process of adding more native plants. "There is always something blooming and always something to keep us busy as the garden is large," the Washington Township resident says. Hambleton's photo, "A Peaceful Pond," is this week's winner of the 2022 Homestyle Garden Photo Contest, sponsored by English Gardens. She will receive a home or garden book and be eligible to compete for the grand prize in September, a $200 gift certificate to English Gardens. To enter and get details on the rules, go to Detroitnews.com/gardenphotos2022.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO