Amazon Prime Day: Last chance for deals on golf gear
There are only hours left to make the most of Amazon Prime Day deals.
The shopping holiday lasts until midnight on Wednesday, July 13, so take advantage while you still can.
Golfweek’s final Prime Day list includes Adidas golf shoes for more than 50% off and greater than $100 savings on one of the best teaching aids in the sport.
More Amazon Prime Day golf sales:
We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Golfweek operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor
Original Price: $499.99
New Price: $399.95
Savings: 20%
Taylormade Flextech Lite Stand Bag
Original Price: $251.98
New Price: $209.95
Savings: 17%
Adidas Codechaos Spikeless golf shoe
Original Price: $150
New Price: From $69.99
Savings: 53%
WILSON Staff Duo Soft/Soft+/NFL Golf Ball
Original Price: $27.99 per dozen
New Price: $22.97 per dozen
Savings: 18%
PuttOut Pro Golf Putting Mat
Original Price: $99.99
New Price: $88
Savings: 12%
Precision Pro NX9 HD laser rangefinder
Original Price: $269
New Price: $199
Savings: 26%
Weatherman Golf Umbrella
Original Price: $94
New Price: $75.20
Savings: 20%
Titleist AVX golf balls
Original Price: $59.99 per dozen
New Price: $49.95 per dozen
Savings: 17%
Comments / 0