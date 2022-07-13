ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Prime Day: Last chance for deals on golf gear

By Golfweek
By Golfweek
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2msJDD_0geJ2yTZ00

There are only hours left to make the most of Amazon Prime Day deals.

The shopping holiday lasts until midnight on Wednesday, July 13, so take advantage while you still can.

Golfweek’s final Prime Day list includes Adidas golf shoes for more than 50% off and greater than $100 savings on one of the best teaching aids in the sport.

More Amazon Prime Day golf sales:

We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Golfweek operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor

Original Price: $499.99

New Price: $399.95

Savings: 20%

Taylormade Flextech Lite Stand Bag

Original Price: $251.98

New Price: $209.95

Savings: 17%

Adidas Codechaos Spikeless golf shoe

Original Price: $150

New Price: From $69.99

Savings: 53%

WILSON Staff Duo Soft/Soft+/NFL Golf Ball

Original Price: $27.99 per dozen

New Price: $22.97 per dozen

Savings: 18%

PuttOut Pro Golf Putting Mat

Original Price: $99.99

New Price: $88

Savings: 12%

Precision Pro NX9 HD laser rangefinder

Original Price: $269

New Price: $199

Savings: 26%

Weatherman Golf Umbrella

Original Price: $94

New Price: $75.20

Savings: 20%

Titleist AVX golf balls

Original Price: $59.99 per dozen

New Price: $49.95 per dozen

Savings: 17%

