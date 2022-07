The Kansas City Chiefs and left tackle Orlando Brown were unable to reach an agreement on a new contract, and it is bad news for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. After watching quarterback Patrick Mahomes run for his life in Super Bowl 55, the Kansas City Chiefs prioritized bolstering the offensive line, and they did just that. One of the big moves they made was acquiring Orlando Brown to be Mahomes’ blindside protector. The team used the franchise tag on Brown for the 2022 season, and it gave them a chance to negotiate a contract extension.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO