According to one baseball insider, both the New York Yankees and New York Mets are going to be battling it out for the services of Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto. Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto has reportedly rejected a 15-year, $440 million extension with the team, making it much more likely that the Nats trade him to a different team, either before the Aug. 2 Trade Deadline or the upcoming offseason. Two teams that are going to battle it out for Soto are going to be the New York Yankees and New York Mets, according to Jon Heyman of The New York Post.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO