Tampa Firefighters endorse Wengay Newton in HD 62

By Kelly Hayes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewton faces incumbent Michele Rayner, who succeeded him in the 2020 election. The Tampa Firefighters Union has endorsed former Rep. Wengay Newton as he runs for the Democratic nomination for Florida House District 62. “The men and women of Tampa Firefighters Local 754 proudly support and endorse (Newton’s) campaign,”...

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 7.10.22

Emboldened by polling that shows him with a substantial advantage over fellow Democrat Nikki Fried, Crist set his sights on the big dog. In his first TV ad of this election cycle, Crist ignored Fried and went straight for the jugular against Gov. Ron DeSantis. “Think about what’s at stake...
FLORIDA STATE
Anna Eskamani, Joshua Simmons bring the jokes to Florida Democrats’ gala

Eskamani and Simmons traded jokes for a tight two minutes. State Rep. Anna Eskamani and Coral Springs Vice Mayor Joshua Simmons had what one could call vibes duty at the Florida Democratic Party’s Leadership Blue Gala, responsible for keeping things upbeat and moving along. That included a Jedi-themed introduction...
FLORIDA STATE
Democrats, Moms for Liberty offer dueling messages

TAMPA — Competing political strategies and a debate about which side has more “grassroots” support continued playing out Saturday between Moms For Liberty, an emerging conservative powerhouse, and a Florida Democratic Party looking to reinvent itself. Moms for Liberty and the Democratic Party held dueling weekend events...
FLORIDA STATE
Overheard at Gulfport City Council: July 7 Meeting

“All of us here are on a fixed income. … This is almost $1,000 a year.” –JW Madigan, speaking to council about fixed minimum rates for trash collection that he thinks should be lowered for senior citizens. “I’ve been to 55 or 60 towns in the state,...
GULFPORT, FL
First Lady Casey DeSantis Makes Major Announcements to Support the Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity Initiative

TAMPA, Fla. — First Lady Casey DeSantis held a roundtable discussion to highlight how the State of Florida is working to support and empower Florida’s foster and adoptive families through the Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity initiative. The Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity initiative, spearheaded by First Lady DeSantis and implemented by the Florida Department of Children and Families, utilizes ‘Care Navigators’ to guide Floridians on an individualized path to prosperity by focusing on community collaboration between the private sector, faith-based community, nonprofits, and government entities to break down traditional community silos in an effort to maximize resources and uncover opportunities. The goal is to help individuals realize economic self-sufficiency and prosperity.
FLORIDA STATE
Maxwell Alejandro Frost leads fundraising for CD 10 Democratic Primary

Frost saw 9,413 contributions, with an average donation of $39.38. Maxwell Alejandro Frost is leading the Democratic field in Florida’s 10th Congressional District after collecting $369,726 in Quarter 2, his campaign announced Saturday. Frost raised the money from 9,413 contributions, with an average donation of $39.38. Of those donations,...
FLORIDA STATE
FL Attorney General Moody mum on abortion at ‘Moms’ summit as pro-choice protesters shout outside

Quality Journalism for Critical Times TAMPA — Republican Attorney General Ashley Moody railed Saturday in Tampa about radical “programming of our children,” COVID lockdowns, censorship by Big Tech, lack of enforcement of border laws, and her work to oppose a COVID vaccine mandate in federal government. But with pro-choice demonstrators gathered on a corner near the Marriott Water Street, where […] The post FL Attorney General Moody mum on abortion at ‘Moms’ summit as pro-choice protesters shout outside appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Governor and First Lady DeSantis at Moms for Liberty Event

TAMPA -- Governor Ron DeSantis took the stage before a friendly audience at the first convention of a fast-growing organization of conservative activists. DeSantis began by welcoming Moms for Liberty members to "the freest state" in the nation. He recalled his successful battles with local school districts over lockdowns and mask and COVID-19 vaccine mandates, which he says motivated some families to move to Florida. He also recalled his ongoing court fight with corporations over the Stop WOKE Act which limits the way racial issues are taught in schools and workplaces. While the Stop WOKE act remains tied up in court, DeSantis insists he'll win that fight eventually. "(You're) not allowed to tell a six-year-old kid that he's an oppressor," DeSantis told the group.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Goes to War Against ‘Woke Math’

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to ignore rumors about a potential 2024 presidential bid. Instead, he turned his ire to “woke math” at a Friday gathering in Tampa for the conservative group Moms for Liberty. He boasted that, after a recent Department of Education review, woke math books in Florida were sent back to publishers, who “took the woke out and sent us back normal math books.” “I’m just thinking to myself, like, two plus two equals four, right? It’s not ‘two plus two equals four, well, how do you feel about that? Is that an injustice?’” DeSantis riffed. “No, we gotta teach the kids to get the right answer.” The anger directed at arithmetic comes as Trumpworld pundits have begun attacking DeSantis for still leaving the door open to a potential presidential primary challenge against Donald Trump.
FLORIDA STATE
DeSantis raises controversial issues, gets applause from supportive Moms for Liberty crowd

TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis repeated his takes on hot-button issues in front of supporters, Friday morning. The governor — who’s running for reelection in November and is considered a potential presidential candidate in 2024 — discussed sex, education and parental rights at the Moms for Liberty "Joyful Warriors" National Summit in Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
Photos: Hundreds march in downtown Tampa to protest Moms For Liberty national summit

Today, hundreds of activists gathered in Downtown Tampa to protest the first-ever Moms for Liberty national summit. The right wing group has drawn ire from progressives for pushing their agenda in schools, which includes trying to limit what teachers can talk about in the classroom. In Florida, Moms For Liberty (MFL) has shown support for laws that seek to censor teachers in classrooms; legislation the group has championed include what critics called the "Don't Say Gay" bill and the "Stop WOKE.
TAMPA, FL
Screwy plan for a new Florida city outrages its rural neighbors

Sprawling development would be built atop area that’s supposed to be protected for groundwater recharge. When anyone asks me the weirdest place in our very weird state of Florida, I always say it’s Pasco County. In addition to the usual mix of sketchy politicians and scummy developers, Pasco...
LEE COUNTY, FL
‘A Visual History of Civil Rights & Social Change in Pinellas County,’ Part 1

The Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg and the African American Heritage Association of St. Petersburg, Inc. (AAHA) produced the documentary “A Visual History of Civil Rights & Social Change in Pinellas County,” which delves into the history of the Black community in Pinellas County. Pictured above are students from Davis Academy, the first Black school in St Petersburg, which was located in the Gas Plant area.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Ron DeSantis auctions boot scraps to select baseball card bidders

Baseball cards have been done before, but the footwear throw-in is new. Never let it be said the Ron DeSantis political operation lacks for creative fundraising gimmicks. The latest, rolled out just in time for the weekend, is a high-stakes auction in which winners could own “an authentic piece of Governor DeSantis’s boots that he wore while serving our country in the U.S. Navy.”
FLORIDA STATE

