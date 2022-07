A woman was killed in a hit and run in St. Tammany Parish early Sunday morning, according to Louisiana State Police. Police were called to U.S. 190 near Judge Tanner Boulevard at 2:40 a.m. A woman, who police said had been on foot, was found on the roadway with severe injuries. She was transported to a hospital, where police said she later died.

