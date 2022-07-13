ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prime Day 2022, or: How I learned to stop worrying and finally buy the S22 Ultra

By Patrick Farmer
Apparently, the only thing more powerful than my ability to procrastinate is a really great Prime Day phone deal. Pretty much since it first hit store shelves earlier this year, I've been saying that I was going to pick up the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, to the point that friends and family started to ask me about it.

And why wouldn't I? The phone has everything you could possibly want in a device, such as a stunning AMOLED display, a 108MP camera, and a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor that can handle just about any task you throw at it.

The one thing it didn't have, however, was an appealing price tag. Well, Prime Day changed all that by selling the phone for a whopping 30% off , a deal that brings the price down to a much-more-manageable $909.99.

That's far and away the cheapest that the Ultra has ever been, and it probably won't go that low again until Black Friday hits (and I definitely can't wait that long). It's honestly a relief, since I was starting to think that I'd experience Prime Day without buying a single thing. Now I just get to sit back and relax (and write about more Prime Day deals, I guess) until that Amazon delivery driver rolls up with my new phone in hand.

If you're interested in grabbing a discounted S22 Ultra for yourself, hit up the link below. Still shopping around? Go take a look at our best Prime Day deals live blog , where we're currently taking turns sharing all of our favorite products until the sale wraps up tonight.

Prime Day 2022: The cheapest-ever Galaxy S22 Ultra deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v3Kjg_0geJ27Df00

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $1,399.99 $979.99 at Amazon

For the first time ever, Prime Day 2022 is seeing the price of the Galaxy S22 Ultra drop to just $979.99. That's over $400 off and a deal that finally puts the premium phone within reach for many folks (including me).

The Ultra probably has the best camera on the market, with the ability to take pictures and record video in 8K resolution. That's not to mention its excellent battery life and embedded S Pen stylus. Interested in another S22 phone? Well, luckily for you, the entire flagship lineup is seeing record low prices until midnight tonight. View Deal

Shopping for a new phone during Prime Day? Go check out our roundup of the best Prime Day phone deals to make sure you didn't miss anything.

If you've already ordered your new S22 Ultra, however, I'd recommend making a quick stop by our list of the best S22 Ultra cases so you can protect your new favorite device.

