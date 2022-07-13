Man, 26, shot in Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Rosemont police officers are recovering after they were injured while trying to take down a suspected car thief inside the Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall. One of them was hurt by the other officer's Taser. The incident, which happened Friday night, was captured on cell phone video. Police say a license plate reader got a hit for a stolen Jeep and tracked it to the mall. The Jeep was recorded as being stolen from Chicago in June. The officer hurt by the Taser was treated and released. A second officer suffered a minor knee injury. The suspect in the video was also hit by the Taser and bitten by a police dog. He was also treated at a hospital and released. The man was taken into custody after his release from the hospital. A female suspect was located inside a store and also taken into custody without incident, police said. No charges have been filed.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO