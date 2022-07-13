ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawndale, IL

Man, 26, shot in Lawndale

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood. The 26-year-old was...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Man, 36, shot in Burnside

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Sunday evening in the Burnside neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 36-year-old was on the street around 6:48 p.m. in the 9100 block of South University Avenue when gunfire broke out and he was grazed in the arm, police said. The victim...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Man found shot, killed in Pullman

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is found shot and killed in the Pullman neighborhood Sunday morning. Police said the victim, 44, was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the body, in the 10400 block of South Corliss around 7:31 a.m. The victim was pronounced on the scene, according to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in Hyde Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Sunday morning in Hyde Park. The 26-year-old was driving just before 11 a.m. in the 700 block of East Midway Plaisance when someone in a white Nissan Altima started shooting toward him, police said. He was struck in the thigh and self-transported...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Man killed in Roseland shooting

A man was fatally shot Sunday in Roseland on the South Side. About 7:30 a.m., the 44-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his body in the 10400 block of South Corliss Avenue, Chicago police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, adding that the...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawndale, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago shooting: 2 killed during gunfire exchange in Lawndale, police say

CHICAGO -- Two men were killed during a shooting early Sunday in Lawndale on the West Side. The two were in a vehicle going south about 2:40 a.m. in the 800 block of South Albany Avenue when a red SUV approached and someone inside opened fire, leading to shooting between occupants in both vehicles, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Rosemont police officer Tasered during arrests in Fashion Outlets of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Rosemont police officers are recovering after they were injured while trying to take down a suspected car thief inside the Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall. One of them was hurt by the other officer's Taser. The incident, which happened Friday night, was captured on cell phone video. Police say a license plate reader got a hit for a stolen Jeep and tracked it to the mall. The Jeep was recorded as being stolen from Chicago in June. The officer hurt by the Taser was treated and released. A second officer suffered a minor knee injury. The suspect in the video was also hit by the Taser and bitten by a police dog. He was also treated at a hospital and released. The man was taken into custody after his release from the hospital. A female suspect was located inside a store and also taken into custody without incident, police said. No charges have been filed.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Mount Sinai Hospital#Violent Crime
CBS Chicago

4 teens charged with carjacking man in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) – Four teens are charged with carjacking a man in the Roseland neighborhood Friday afternoon. Three 15-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy are charged with aggravated Vehicular Hijacking with a firearm.The juveniles were arrested in the 11300 block of South Indiana Avenue around 2:52 p.m., according to police.They were identified as the offenders who forcefully took a vehicle by force from 32-year-old man moments earlier, in the 10800 block of South Eberhart Avenue.The offenders were placed into custody without incident and charged accordingly. Additional information was not immediately available.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

3 dead, 14-year-old among 4 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least one person is dead, and three others are wounded in weekend shootings as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 14 to 38. In the first shooting of the weekend, a 25-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach and thigh Friday, in the 7000 block of South Eggleston around 7:10 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Chicago

Building Collapses in Chicago Lawn Sunday Morning, Police Say

Fire officials say a building collapsed in the city's Chicago Lawn neighborhood Sunday morning. The building was located at 3536 W. 63rd St., according to the Chicago Fire Department. At around 1 p.m., authorities said the building department was called to provide "immediate response." Chicago police were on the scene...
CHICAGO, IL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man who fired on family reunion in suburban Chicago park fatally shot by off-duty officer

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. — An off-duty police officer shot and killed a gunman who opened fire during a family reunion in a suburban Chicago park late Sunday afternoon. According to police, the man, who has not been identified publicly, got into an argument with his current and former girlfriends during the gathering. Although he left with his current girlfriend, the man returned a short while later and fired into the crowd at Maicah Park, WGN-TV reported.
SOUTH HOLLAND, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pair shot in Roseland

CHICAGO - Two men were shot and wounded Thursday morning in the Roseland neighborhood. The pair was standing outside around 7:55 p.m. when they were struck by gunfire in the 11000 block of South Vernon Avenue. The 23-year-old was struck in the hip and the 28-year-old man was struck in...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago police officer found dead in home ID'd

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Authorities are conducting a death investigation for a Chicago police officer Friday morning. The officer has been identified as 42-year-old Durand Lee, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. The 5th District officer was found dead inside his residence in the 1st District, Chicago police spokesman...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy