Conventional wisdom (and by “conventional wisdom” I of course mean “sexist, heteronormative stereotype”) tends to hold that while women are a bunch of baby-crazed shrews desperate to trap a man into raising children with us, those men much prefer to spread their seed — subconsciously, anyway. In this context, “spread their seed” generally translates to “fuck around.” Yes, men want to unload their baby batter in as many partners as possible, but they don’t actually want to father your children or anyone else’s — or so women have been told for generations. A growing number of high-profile men, however, are busting that dated stereotype in the weirdest way possible: assuring the world, in no uncertain terms, that they very much do wish to sire children — ideally lots of them.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO