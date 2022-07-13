ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Widow says she lost $430,000 due to a romance scam

By Kailey Schuyler, Debra Worley
KWQC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) – A woman in Alabama is out $430,000 to multiple men due to a romance scam. These scams are on the rise and prey on lonely widows. Dr. Bonnie Libhart fell victim to three men over the span of eight years online. She recently...

www.kwqc.com

