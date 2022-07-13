Widow says she lost $430,000 due to a romance scam

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - It was a do or die night for the Quad City Steamwheelers and they came through with a big 42-35 win over the Iowa Barnstormers. It was a back and forth contest all night, but the Steamwheelers used touchdowns from Ed Smith Jr. and EJ Hilliard to take a 21-14 lead into the halftime break. Iowa was able to even the game game at 21 just a couple plays in to the first quarter, but the Steamwheelers answered right back with a Kerrion Moore run to the house to go back on top. QC and Iowa would exchange touchdowns the rest of the way out, with Hilliard finding Davenport Central grad, Keyvan Rudd on a 43-yard score to put the Wheelers up for good. The Barnstormers would get close to the end zone with under 10-seconds left, but DJ Peterson would cement the win for the Steamwheelers with a sack on a 4th and goal play.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO