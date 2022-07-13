ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Bridge project to bring traffic changes on S. Crater Road in Petersburg

By Dean Mirshahi
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BXIlJ_0geJ0Pqg00
Petersburg – I-95 South Bridge Deck Replacement over Route 301. (VDOT image)

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Work to replace the Interstate-95 south bridge deck over South Crater Road in Petersburg will require the Virginia Department of Transportation to make traffic pattern changes and close lanes through November.

VDOT will implement traffic pattern changes on S. Crater Road beneath the highway as the project continues, according to the department.

If the weather permits, VDOT will close the northbound lanes of S. Crater Road beginning at 6:30 p.m. on July 17. The southbound lanes of S. Crater Road that closed on May 23 will reopen at that time.

Drivers moving north will have to take the following detour: Northbound S. Crater Rd. (Rt. 301) – Take the ramp to I-95 south/BUS 460. Keep left at the fork to continue on BUS 460 east. Turn left onto Winfield Rd. and continue west back to S. Crater Rd.

VDOT said in a release that drivers can expect to see alternating northbound and southbound lane closures through November.

The project aims “to lengthen the life cycle of the southbound I-95 bridge over Route 301, S. Crater Road, in the City of Petersburg,” according to VDOT. The bridge, originally built in 1962 and then reconstructed in 1981, carries about 38,000 vehicles a day.

The driving surface of the bridge will be fully replaced for the project and there will be repairs to its existing superstructure. According to VDOT, the estimated cost of the project is $7 million and the department expects it to be completed next summer if the weather permits.

Anyone with questions about the project can call (800) 367-7623 or go online. Those interested in learning more about the project can find information here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Petersburg, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Traffic
City
Petersburg, VA
Local
Virginia Government
WRIC - ABC 8News

Multi-vehicle crash on I-95 causing delays in Ashland

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 near Ashland is causing delays in Hanover County. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 92, near the Patrick Henry Road exit. The right shoulder in the northbound direction is currently closed.
ASHLAND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Bridge#95 South#Road Work#Vdot#I 95 South Bus 460
13newsnow.com

Suffolk shooting: One hurt; cars, houses damaged

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk are investigating after they say a man was shot in the 200 block of North Broad Street early Sunday morning. Around 3:30 Sunday morning, the Suffolk 911 center began getting calls about a shooting. When the Suffolk Police Department responded to the reported location, officers found several vehicles and houses damaged by gunfire. They also found used bullet casings, SPD said.
SUFFOLK, VA
WTVR-TV

Driver hurt in crash that closed Gaskins Road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A driver suffered "serious injuries" in a crash that closed a section of N. Gaskins Road early Friday morning. Police closed both directions of N. Gaskins Road, between Colony Bluff Drive and George’s Bluff Road, at about 1:30 a.m. while they investigated the single-vehicle crash.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

I-95 North exit ramp to be closed Thursday to Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One Interstate 95 exit ramp in Richmond will be closed from Thursday, July 14 through the next morning. According to the Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the exit 74A ramp to the westbound downtown expressway (VA 195) will be closed for bridge maintenance. The ramp will be closed from 9 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WRIC - ABC 8News

Crash on I-95 South causes delays in Henrico

UPDATE 6:30 p.m. — The crash has been cleared. HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 95 South is currently causing delays in Henrico County. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile 83, near the Parham Road exit. The right lane and right shoulder are currently closed.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Severe thunderstorm warnings in effect in central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Severe thunderstorm warning are in effect in several counties in the Richmond area and throughout central Virginia. According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in southeastern Louisa, southeastern Goochland, northwestern Hanover, northwestern Henrico, southwestern Caroline, eastern Nottoway and northern Dinwiddie Counties.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy