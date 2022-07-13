Bridge project to bring traffic changes on S. Crater Road in Petersburg

Petersburg – I-95 South Bridge Deck Replacement over Route 301. (VDOT image)

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Work to replace the Interstate-95 south bridge deck over South Crater Road in Petersburg will require the Virginia Department of Transportation to make traffic pattern changes and close lanes through November.

VDOT will implement traffic pattern changes on S. Crater Road beneath the highway as the project continues, according to the department.

If the weather permits, VDOT will close the northbound lanes of S. Crater Road beginning at 6:30 p.m. on July 17. The southbound lanes of S. Crater Road that closed on May 23 will reopen at that time.

Drivers moving north will have to take the following detour: Northbound S. Crater Rd. (Rt. 301) – Take the ramp to I-95 south/BUS 460. Keep left at the fork to continue on BUS 460 east. Turn left onto Winfield Rd. and continue west back to S. Crater Rd.

VDOT said in a release that drivers can expect to see alternating northbound and southbound lane closures through November.

The project aims “to lengthen the life cycle of the southbound I-95 bridge over Route 301, S. Crater Road, in the City of Petersburg,” according to VDOT. The bridge, originally built in 1962 and then reconstructed in 1981, carries about 38,000 vehicles a day.

The driving surface of the bridge will be fully replaced for the project and there will be repairs to its existing superstructure. According to VDOT, the estimated cost of the project is $7 million and the department expects it to be completed next summer if the weather permits.

Anyone with questions about the project can call (800) 367-7623 or go online. Those interested in learning more about the project can find information here.