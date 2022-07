A man is in critical condition after being ejected off a South Wichita overpass. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that around 1 a.m. Saturday, a man in his 20’s was headed south on I-235 just past Seneca. He then reportedly lost control of his vehicle, struck a guardrail, and crashed into the side of the overpass over Gold Street. The man was then ejected from the vehicle and landed on the street below.

