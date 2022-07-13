ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

AEW Dynamite (7/13) Preview: Fyter Fest Kicks Off!

By Robert DeFelice
Fightful
Fightful
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All Elite Wrestling kicks off Fyter Fest tonight on AEW Dynamite. Four episodes spread across two weeks of action that will see Championship matches and more begins tonight with an episode of dynamite that will see Wardlow defend the TNT Championship, The Young Bucks defend their World Tag Team Championship and...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Matt Hardy: Shane Helms' AEW Appearance In 2020 Led To His WWE Return

According to Matt Hardy, Shane Helms' AEW appearance set up his return to WWE. Helms, also known as Hurricane Helms, worked for WWE as a producer until he was furloughed by the company in April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, he was available to make appearances elsewhere, so AEW brought him in for the Elite Deletion match between Hardy and Sammmy Guevara at AEW Full Gear 2020. There, he appeared as both The Hurricane and as his reporter Shane Helms persona. A few weeks later, WWE brought him back.
WWE
Fightful

Parker Boudreaux Makes AEW Debut At AEW Dark Tapings

Parker Boudreaux, formerly Harland in NXT, has made his AEW Debut during the AEW Dark tapings from today. Before taking part in the February 2021 Performance Center recruitment class, Parker was an offensive lineman for the University of Central Florida. He had made his NXT debut in October of 2021 as Joe Gacy's bodyguard, making his in-ring debut in December of 2021. His last NXT match took place in March of 2022 before he was released at the end of April 2022. You can read more on that by clicking here.
ORLANDO, FL
Fightful

Abdullah The Butcher Nearly Got Jim Crockett Promotions Kicked Off Of TBS

David Crockett recalls the most wild thing he's ever seen in wrestling. Back in the 1980s, wrestling was still “real” to many performers who had to live their gimmick and uphold their reputation. One of the names that is commonly associated with having to live their gimmick is Abdullah the Butcher. “The Wild Man From The Sudan” was known for many outlandish practices between the ropes. However, a display of him eating raw meat nearly got Jim Crockett Promotions in very hot water with TBS.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cm Punk
Person
Christian Cage
Person
Serena Deeb
Person
Orange Cassidy
Person
Matt Hardy
Person
Jon Moxley
Person
Eddie Kingston
Person
Nick Jackson
Person
Jake Hager
Person
Chris Jericho
Fightful

Sasha Banks Gets Huge Money, New AEW Champs | Grapsody 7/16/22

Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) bring you Grapsody for July 16, 2022. Head to Starrcast.com for more information on Starrcast tickets, meet and greets, and Last Match tickets. For those of you who won’t be in Nashville, head to RicFlairsLastMatch.com to pre order the event and watch the incredible docuseries Ric Flair: The Last Match, with new episodes every Monday at 6:05pm.
COMBAT SPORTS
Fightful

Shawn Michaels Gives Insight On Cora Jade Turning On Roxanne Perez, Compares NXT To A Shark Tank

Shawn Michaels gave some insight on Cora Jade turning on Roxanne Perez just 7 days after they became the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. If anyone knows anything about turning on tag team partners, it's Shawn Michaels. Through the years, Shawn Michaels has turned on every tag team partner he's ever had. Today, Shawn Michaels is in charge of NXT 2.0 and the brand recently witnessed the surprise turn of Cora Jade on her tag team partner and best friend, Roxanne Perez.
WWE
Fightful

Women's Title Match Set For 7/18 WWE Raw

Carmella gets another shot at the Raw Women's Championship on Monday Night Raw on July 18. On Monday, July 11, Carmella defeated Bianca Belair by count out in a Raw Women's Championship match. Now, 7 days later, Bianca will once again defend her title against Carmella with Becky Lynch still insisting that she wants a championship match at SummerSlam.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aew World Championship#Aew Tnt Championship#Combat#The Young Bucks
Fightful

Miesha Tate Eyeing Showdown With Valentina Shevchenko Ahead Of UFC On ABC 3: "Valentina Is On The Horizon"

Former UFC women's bantamweight champion, Miesha Tate, has her sights set on a future showdown with reigning women's flyweight champ, Valentina Shevchenko. Tate spoke with reporters at Wednesday's media day for this weekend's UFC on ABC 3 event in Elmont, New York ahead of her clash with former UFC title challenger, Lauren Murphy, and discussed her excitement about Shevchenko calling for a fight between the two, after the 125-pound champ's split decision victory over Taila Santos at UFC 275.
ELMONT, NY
Fightful

More On Colt Cabana Staying With ROH, Almost Being Cut By AEW

Colt Cabana is technically still signed to All Elite Wrestling, but talent were told that wasn't always going to be the case. As far back as March, Fightful heard rumblings from AEW talent that there was a bit of an internal uproar over the idea that Colt Cabana was not set to be renewed by All Elite Wrestling. Many of the roster assumed initially this was due to his contentious relationship (or lack thereof) with CM Punk, however, in the months that followed, the lessened focus on Dark Order in general and AEW not coming to terms with Alan Angels and Stu Grayson, changed a lot of of those assumptions. There were still many in both AEW and WWE who said they believed this after we ran the original story , even though Dax Harwood tweeted that the rumor was "100% fabrication."
WWE
Fightful

Bombshell Exclusive: Josh Alexander Reveals That RJ City Actually Enjoys Pro Wrestling

In what is the most shocking piece of news you will read all year, it's true. RJ City does, in fact, enjoy professional wrestling. RJ City likes to pretend that he is over pro wrestling and is a true entertainer at heart. RJ City likes to make jokes, claiming that you'll know someone is dating him when they stop wrestling. But in truth, RJ City actually loves professional wrestling and IMPACT Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion, Josh Alexander, in an exclusive interview with our own Sean Ross Sapp, breaks the bombshell news.
WWE
Fightful

Backstage News, Producers For WWE Raw 7/4 and Smackdown 7/8

- Bianca Belair & Liv Morgan vs. Carmella & Natalya: Shawn Daivari. - Lashley & Street Profits vs. Theory & Alpha Academy: Michael Hayes. - Jinder Mahal & Shanky vs. Viking Raiders: Shawn Daivari. - Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser: Abyss. - Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya, Liv Morgan promo: Petey...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
WWE
Fightful

Digital Assets in Wrestling and MMA — Is it Time for Fan Tokens to Enter the Ring?

The tokens now being associated with combat entertainment are what older generations might have imagined things like baseball cards and fan clubs would be like in the future. Except that they’re probably a little weirder and wackier, both in terms of the innovations they’ve made and the infrastructure they exist within. Compared with those older counterparts, some of the technological aspects like personal computers and the internet are already very familiar to us. But as for the rest? Let me explain.
NFL
Fightful

Fred Rosser On Potentially Facing Anthony Bowens: I Would Love Him To Scissor Me

Fred Rosser wants Anthony Bowens to scissor him. The NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion, like Bowens, is a LGBTQ athlete, and they have both advocated for representation within the wrestling industry and beyond. Rosser has been featured on NJPW STRONG, and Bowens is one half of The Acclaimed in AEW, so it's easy to imagine how a Forbidden Door-like crossover would open up the possibility of a match between the two.
WWE
Fightful

Backstage WWE Reaction To Latest Vince McMahon-WSJ Story

For full context, please read the supporting article: fightful.com/wrestling/report-vince-mcmahon-agreed-pay-12-mi... Vince McMahon is in the headlines yet again, as Wall Street Journal learned about additional NDAs tied to alleged sexual misconduct from the longtime WWE figurehead. Upon publishing the story, Fightful was contacted by multiple WWE staff, including some who had...
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

12K+
Followers
28K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy