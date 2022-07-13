Chattahoochee Valley Community College offers general education scholarships options to Alabama students

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Monday, Chattahoochee Valley Community College (CVCC) announced its expansion of dual enrollment opportunities to qualifying Alabama high school students.

The Alabama Community College System recently expanded the scholarship guidelines for dual enrollment programs, enabling high school students to take college courses while enrolled in high school or homeschool.

For years, CVCC offered dual enrollment career technical scholarships allowing students to take courses such as Medical Assisting, Welding, Childcare and Development, and numerous other technical courses for free.

The scholarships for technical courses are still available; however, according to the college, for the first time, the scholarships will no longer be limited to technical courses only.

The college will now offer academic dual enrollment scholarships, meaning students can complete general education courses such as English, Speech, Music, History, and other related studies, while receiving college credit at no cost of tuition and fees.

Currently, dual enrollment courses are available to 10th through 12th-grade students with a minimal 2.5 GPA. Eligible students must receive permission from their high school to participate, submit an application to the CVCC admissions office, and complete a dual enrollment scholarship packet.

The scholarships offered for general education courses are now available for the upcoming fall semester, beginning in August.

For more information or assistance with the application process, interested participants can contact Demeka Daniels at demka.daniels@cv.edu or 334-214-4810. The application for admission can be found at cv.edu.