ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley, AL

Chattahoochee Valley Community College offers general education scholarships options to Alabama students

By Simone Gibson
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sgSGK_0geIzbQJ00

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Monday, Chattahoochee Valley Community College (CVCC) announced its expansion of dual enrollment opportunities to qualifying Alabama high school students.

The Alabama Community College System recently expanded the scholarship guidelines for dual enrollment programs, enabling high school students to take college courses while enrolled in high school or homeschool.

For years, CVCC offered dual enrollment career technical scholarships allowing students to take courses such as Medical Assisting, Welding, Childcare and Development, and numerous other technical courses for free.

The scholarships for technical courses are still available; however, according to the college, for the first time, the scholarships will no longer be limited to technical courses only.

The college will now offer academic dual enrollment scholarships, meaning students can complete general education courses such as English, Speech, Music, History, and other related studies, while receiving college credit at no cost of tuition and fees.

Currently, dual enrollment courses are available to 10th through 12th-grade students with a minimal 2.5 GPA. Eligible students must receive permission from their high school to participate, submit an application to the CVCC admissions office, and complete a dual enrollment scholarship packet.

The scholarships offered for general education courses are now available for the upcoming fall semester, beginning in August.

For more information or assistance with the application process, interested participants can contact Demeka Daniels at demka.daniels@cv.edu or 334-214-4810. The application for admission can be found at cv.edu.

Comments / 1

Related
wdhn.com

Coffee Co. has one of the state’s highest median family incomes

COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)—One county right here in the wiregrass has one of the state’s highest median incomes. This month, the website (slacker.com) compiled 2020 U.S. Census figures to determine Alabama’s “highest median” income rankings amongst the state’s 67 counties. The national median income...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
WXIA 11 Alive

LIST | First day of school for metro Atlanta and north Georgia districts

ATLANTA — The new school year is just around the corner, in some cases only a couple weeks away. Below, find a list of when metro Atlanta and north Georgia students return to the classroom. For a district-by-district alphabetical list, scroll further down:. July 29: Chattooga County Schools, Commerce...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phenix City, AL
Valley, AL
Education
State
Alabama State
City
Valley, AL
Local
Alabama Education
WJBF

“I hope people remember him as a really sweet individual”; Community members honor fallen deputy with memorial ride in Alabama

LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) – Grieving community members gathered at Lafayette Courthouse Square on Saturday for the memorial ride in honor of fallen Chambers County Deputy Sheriff, J’mar Abel. The ride was organized by the Fuller Memorial Benefit Group, a non-profit fundraising organization. Abel was killed nearly a month...
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia to transition to debit cards for WIC benefits

SAVANNAH, Ga. - A Georgia Department of Public Health district is piloting debit cards that could become the norm for mothers using WIC benefits across the state. The Coastal Health District said the state health department selected the district to test eWIC. Previously known as Women, Infant, and Children, eWIC is an electronic system for distributing food benefits through the program. It funds food for low-income women during and after pregnancy, as well as mothers of children 5 years old and younger.
GEORGIA STATE
ZDNet

Best online colleges in Georgia

Online colleges in Georgia are on the rise, with an increasing number opening within major universities. The schools listed here offer programs in Georgia's most in-demand occupations, including accounting, education, healthcare, IT, and management. Many of these careers require a bachelor's or master's degree, which you can earn at the...
GEORGIA STATE
thecutoffnews.com

Governor Ivey Announces Innovate Alabama’s Launch of Small Business Grant Program

Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced that the Alabama Innovation Corporation (Innovate Alabama) opened applications for the Innovate Alabama Supplemental Grant Program. Alabama-based recipients of Phase I and Phase II Federal Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grants are eligible to apply for up to $250,000 in supplemental funding.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#General Education#Speech
wfxl.com

Back-to-school events across Southwest Georgia

With a few weeks left in the summer break, families are gearing up for the upcoming school year. Across Southwest Georgia, school districts and communities are coming together to make sure that students have what they need as they head back to the classroom. BEN HILL. Families will be able...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
nomadlawyer.org

Columbus: Top 7 Best Budget Hotels in Columbus, Georgia

This charming city has a lot to offer you and your friends, including a variety of museums, beautiful gardens, captivating theatres, eye-catching galleries, eye-catching art galleries and awe-inspiring historical sites. Columbus, Georgia. The original inhabitants were the Creek Indians. In 1828, the city Columbus, named after Christopher Columbus, was established....
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy