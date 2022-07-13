ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bob's Burgers Movie is now streaming and in more than one place

By Michael Balderston
 3 days ago
(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

The Belcher’s made their big screen debut as part of the 2022 summer blockbuster season, but now The Bob’s Burgers Movie is available where most people fell in love with the show, on their TVs at home. As of July 12, The Bob’s Burgers Movie is available for streaming, but not only that, it’s available on more than one streaming service.

Both Hulu and HBO Max are currently streaming The Bob’s Burgers Movie in the US, while UK viewers can enjoy it on Disney Plus, so anyone who subscribes to any of those services can watch the animated movie right now.

If you’re not yet a subscriber but would like to sign up for HBO Max, Hulu or Disney Plus to watch The Bob’s Burgers Movie, the good news is that each of those streaming services offer free trials. Find out more about everything that each platform offers with What to Watch’s guides on HBO Max, Hulu and Disney Plus, including how US consumers can get Hulu with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus through the Disney Bundle.

If you just want to watch The Bob’s Burgers Movie and would prefer not to sign up to a subscription service to do so, the movie is also available to rent on digital on-demand.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie features all of the Belchers — Bob, Tina, Louise, Linda and Gene, voiced by H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Kristen Schaal, John Roberts and Eugene Miriam, respectively — as well as many other fan-favorite characters. The supporting voice cast includes David Wain, Zach Galifianakis, Kevin Kline, Larry Murphy, Gary Cole, Nick Kroll, Stephanie Beatriz, Jordan Peele, Nicole Byer, Paul Rudd, Jenny Slate, Sarah Silverman and more.

In the movie, a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance and ruining the Belcher’s plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.

Oh, by the way, did we mention that it is also a musical?

The Bob’s Burgers Movie was a hit with critics, receiving a "Certified Fresh" score of 87% from Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab). Reviewers said that while it has just about everything long-time fans of the show could want, the movie is also welcoming to those who may have never seen any of the show’s previous 12 seasons.

Speaking of the TV show, all episodes of the animated series are available to stream right now on Hulu in the US, so if you opt for that service you can go from watching the movie to the TV series, or vice versa. In the UK, past seasons are available on Disney Plus, Sky Go, ITV Hub and Virgin TV Go.

Bob’s Burgers is going to be returning for an all new season — the show’s 13th — on September 25 on Fox.

