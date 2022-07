Join us next Saturday, July 23rd, for the Record Fair with Colemine Records hosted by Rhinegeist!. Rhinegeist and Colemine Records are teaming up to host an afternoon of top notch vinyl sales, swapping, and spinning in the Taproom! Guests can shop thousands of vinyl records and other sundries while getting to know other vinyl enthusiasts and experiencing the sounds of Colemine Records. We will feature vendors from all over the region set up festival-style throughout the space.

LOVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO