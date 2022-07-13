Uvalde mayor calls media ‘chicken’ for video leak of cops’ response to school shooting

The embattled Uvalde, Texas, mayor attacked the media Tuesday and called them “chicken” for releasing video of the cops’ feeble response to the May school shooting that killed 19 kids in his town.

“That was the most chicken way to put this video out today,” Mayor Don McLaughlin said in a city council meeting following the Austin American-Statesman release of the 77-minute-long video. It was originally supposed to be shown to the grieving families on Sunday and then released to the public.

“There was no reason for those families to have to see that. They were going to see the video but they didn’t need to see the gunman coming in and hear the gunshots,” the mayor added. “They don’t need to relive that. They’ve been through enough.”

The disturbing video shows how police officers dillydallied in the hallway of Robb Elementary School instead of charging toward 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos as he systematically slaughtered 21 people on May 24.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin Jr. speaks to the media following a city council meeting, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.

McLaughlin addresses residents during the meeting in which he called the media’s release of the video “chicken.”

The officers rushed into the school just minutes after Ramos began his rampage, but rather than confront him, they stopped and lingered — with one cop in a helmet and vest even seen using a wall-mounted hand sanitizer dispenser and checking his phone.

The cops were also captured fleeing down the hallway when Ramos fired in their direction, according to the footage taken from school security cameras.

Another city council member, Ernest W. King III, slammed the leak of the video, saying it was more than “chicken,” it was “chickens–t.”

Police form up before advancing on a classroom in which Salvador Ramos was located, in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022 in a still image from school surveillance video.

“They did that for ratings and they did that for money.”

An audience member shot back: “What about the cops? Are they chickens–t?“

“You said they did a good job. Do you still think that they did a good job?”

Authorities respond to the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

The mayor seemed to know the audience member by name, saying, “Adam, I’m not going to get into an argument with you on that.”

The latest from the Texas school shooting

McLaughlin then said he hadn’t seen the video yet, but in his next sentence referenced what happened in the video and defended the cops.

.