Joe Manchin slams Biden, Dem leaders’ plans as ‘more fuel’ for inflation fire

The sky-high inflation numbers revealed by President Biden Wednesday are so devastating that a member of his own party went after him and other leaders for the “pain” it’s causing Americans — as former President Donald Trump blamed “Radical Left Democrats” focused on him rather than the economy.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) came out with a statement shooting down any notion of the Senate passing additional stimulus funding being pushed by Biden, saying it would act as “more fuel to this inflation fire.”

“Today’s inflation data illustrates the pain families across the country are feeling as costs continue to rise at a historic rate. 9.1% is cause for serious concern,” the swing Democrat said in a statement.

“Items like chicken, eggs and lunchmeat have increased to new highs, while energy costs rose more than 40% in June with those that can least afford it suffering the most. It is past time we put our country first and end this inflation crisis.”

Manchin then turned his attention to “leaders in Washington” who he claimed “ignored the serious concern raised by myself and others about the rising cost of inflation” for more than a year.

“While Washington seems to now understand this reality, it is time for us to work together to get unnecessary spending under control, produce more energy at home and take active and serious steps to address this record inflation that now poses a clear and present danger to our economy,” Manchin continued.

“No matter what spending aspirations some in Congress may have, it is clear to anyone who visits a grocery store or a gas station that we cannot add any more fuel to this inflation fire.”

Trump, meanwhile, lashed into the staggering numbers and blamed “Radical Left Democrats.”

“Inflation just hit ANOTHER 40-year high of 9.1%, which is terrible for our Country. Fuel prices up 60%, Airfare up 34%, Eggs up 33% — how can people survive this? How can businesses survive this?” Trump said in a statement.

“Our Country is so weak right now because the Radical Left Democrats have no clue what they are doing. All they want to do is ‘get Trump,’ and they are willing to destroy our Nation to do it. America will not allow this to go on for much longer. Don’t vote for the Radical Left Democrats, vote for America First Republicans—Save America!”

His and Manchin’s comments came just hours after the Labor Department’s June inflation reading was released — revealing that it surged to 9.1%, the highest since November 1981.

The spike was much higher than the 8.8% increase expected, causing rent prices to jump 0.8%, energy prices to surge 41.6% and the food index to rise 10.4%.

As inflation has continued to increase throughout Biden’s presidency, Manchin has long warned his fellow Democrats to proceed with caution before advancing high-spending bills.

“Inflation taxes are draining the hard-earned wages of every American, and it’s causing real and severe economic pain that can no longer be ignored,” he said in February.

“It’s beyond time for the Federal Reserve to tackle this issue head-on, and Congress and the administration must proceed with caution before adding more fuel to an economy already on fire.”

In December, the moderate Democrat blocked the Senate from moving forward with a sweeping, $2 trillion social spending bill, citing his concerns for inflation.

“The unknown we’re facing today is much greater than the need that people believe in this aspirational bill that we’re looking at,” Manchin said at the time. “We’ve gotta make sure we get this right. We just can’t continue to flood the market, as we’ve done. … We’ve done so many good things in the last 10 months, and no one is taking a breath.”

Biden on Wednesday did admit that the June inflation rate was “unacceptable high,” though he attempted to deflect the jaw-dropping numbers as “out of date.”

“Today’s data does not reflect the full impact of nearly 30 days of decreases in gas prices, that have reduced the price at the pump by about 40 cents since mid-June,” the president said. “Those savings are providing important breathing room for American families. And, other commodities like wheat have fallen sharply since this report.”