Suzume, the next film from director Makoto Shinkai, is only a few months away from theatrical release — and now we finally have a better idea of what to expect from the mysterious project. The movie’s latest trailer has all the bittersweet vibes you’d expect from the director of Your Name and Weathering With You, along with some offbeat additions like an adorable cat with its own Twitter feed and a sentient chair that loves to run. The trailer also introduces Nanoka Hara in the title role, as well as the film’s main theme song. (If you don’t speak Japanese, you can turn on closed captions in the trailer above to see the lyrics.)

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO