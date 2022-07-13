ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything You Need to Know About Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band’s 2023 Tour

By Julia Dzurillay
 4 days ago

The Boss is back, recently announcing his 2023 North American and European tour with the E Street Band. Here’s how to register for tickets to see Bruce Springsteen .

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band embark on their 2023 tour

Bruce Springsteen performs at the 7th annual ‘Stand Up For Heroes’ event at Madison Square Garden | Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Why would you be “dancing in the dark” when you can be dancing at a Bruce Springsteen concert? The Boss recently announced his upcoming 2023 tour making stops throughout North America (including New York City’s Madison Square Garden).

Springsteen called upon Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, Patti Scialfa, Roy Bittan, Gary Tallent, Nils Lofgren, and the rest of his E Street Band for these concerts, also making stops in Europe.

The North American tour closes with an April 14 performance at Newark’s Prudential Center, a nod to Springsteen’s New Jersey roots. The registration process for purchasing tickets has already begun via Ticketmaster .

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4z2DtNW79sQ?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

How to get tickets to Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band’s tour

Tickets for Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band’s tour are available for purchase online via Ticketmaster’s “Verified Fan” pre-sale process. After completing the form with a verified email address and name, Ticketmaster users can pick their preferred tour date and rank four other dates from highest to lowest.

“We expect heavy demand for tickets to see Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band,” a message states. “By using Verified Fan, we have the best opportunity to get more tickets into the hands of fans who want to attend these shows.”

The website confirms Verified Fan does not guarantee tickets. However, it does give fans a better chance at snagging seats (versus competing against bots). Registration closes on July 17, 2022.

The “on-sale” date for tickets depends on the venue, with tickets for the first tour date (Tampa, FL) on sale on July 20. However, on July 19, those who completed the form should have an update regarding which shows they are verified for.

It will also give more information regarding the purchasing process and presumably the ticket cost for each venue.

Springsteen wouldn’t be the first artist to release tickets through a pre-sale registration, as Harry Styles’ fall 2022 tour required fans to verify their account before purchasing.

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/129kuDCQtHs?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Is Bruce Springsteen on tour in 2022?

In 2022, Springsteen is not currently on tour. Still, the Boss made time to perform live throughout the year. When Paul McCartney visited MetLife Stadium, Springsteen appeared as a featured artist, as did New Jersey native Jon Bon Jovi.

This year, the songwriter released his album The Live Series: Songs of Location, featuring live versions of fan-favorite tracks “Streets of Philadelphia,” “Darkness on the Edge of Town,” and “Lost in the Flood.”

Tickets for Springsteen’s 2023 tour go on sale in July 2022. In the meantime, fans can listen to Springsteen’s music on major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

