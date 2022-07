A suspect in a January 2022 shooting near El Sido's Nightclub in Lafayette has been arrested once again after Louisiana State troopers say DNA evidence links him to the crime. KPEL News reported on a fight that broke out January 23rd in a nearby parking lot during which 19-year-old Leandre Guillory of Opelousas allegedly shot a gun. Fortunately, he didn't hit anyone. But a responding Lafayette Police officer didn't miss after Guillory allegedly pointed the gun at the officer.

OPELOUSAS, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO