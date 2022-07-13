Different Bayonetta 3 Editions?

Not all of Dota 2’s 123 heroes are equally loved, that much is apparent. But there doesn’t appear to be any single reason why some heroes rise to the top while others languish. One might assume that less-picked heroes have lower winrates, while more popular picks have higher ones. But if Dotabuff is to be believed, winrate has seemingly no correlation to pickrate. Broodmother, currently the least picked hero in the game, only has a 45.74% winrate. But Chen, the second least picked hero, has a 51.90% winrate. To top it off, Elder Titan, the third least picked hero, has a 48.48% winrate. This puts him in the same spot as Broodmother, which is very different from Chen. Looking closely at these three might reveal why they are at the very bottom. Furthermore, it might reveal more as to why any character might find themselves among Dota 2’s least played heroes.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO