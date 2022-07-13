ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Different Bayonetta 3 Editions?

The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bayonetta fans can now rejoice as the ten-month hiatus is finally over. Without warning, Nintendo unexpectedly released the Bayonetta 3 release date. Along with the release a look at one of the different Bayonetta 3 Editions. A Trinity Masquerade Edition. The Trinity Masquerade Edition of Bayonetta 3 includes a...

thegamehaus.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Game Haus

Xbox Series X Thor Edition Brings the Lightening

Microsoft and Marvel collaborate with an Xbox Series X based on Thor: Love and Thunder. To celebrate the release of the MCU’s Thor: Love and Thunder, Marvel and Microsoft have collaborated to create a Custom Xbox Series X. The exclusive Xbox Series X Thor Edition will be via sweepstakes through Twitter.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Star Guardian Event 2022 Start Date

There is no doubt that after last year’s Sentinels event, League of Legends fans are hoping the Star Guardians event is much better. There have already been a lot of leaks, teasers and much more for this one. Fans are going to be chomping at the bit to see what is next for the Star Guardians. Here is the official Star Guardian Event 2022 Start Date.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

League of Legends Star Guardian: Every Known Guardian So Far

There is no doubt that after last year’s Sentinels event, League of Legends fans are hoping the Star Guardians event is much better. There have already been a lot of leaks, teasers and much more for this one. Fans are going to be chomping at the bit to see what is next for the Star Guardians. For those who may be new, here is who is already a Guardian for the League of Legends Star Guardian event and more.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

DNF Duel Release, Characters, and Features

Arc System Works, and Eighting’s newest fighting game DNF Duel released, and fighting game fans can experience the Dungeon Fighter universe. DNF Duel was released for PS4, PS5, and PC via Steam for $49.99. Here is a list of the DNF Duel Release Characters. The 2.5D fighter features 1v1...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Bayonetta 3
The Game Haus

These Are the Five Hottest Esport Games to Bet on Right Now

No one can deny the fact that esports continue to grow in popularity with each passing day. Gone are the days when you thought you could not make a profit out of gaming. Now the sport is considered one of the hottest in the world with professionals earning millions of dollars annually. This has also made it available for sports bettors.
GAMBLING
The Game Haus

Rhapsody Apex Legends Abilities

Since Apex Legend Mobile’s launch, there have been exclusive characters designated for the mobile battle royale. The first of these characters was Fade, the high-tech supersoldier with a phase-shifting ability. Now within the next update, Apex Legends Mobile adds a new exclusive character. After the announcement came about Rhapsody Apex Legends Abilities.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Apex Legends Gaiden Event: Anime Skins Announced

With Season 13 starting to approach its end, Respawn announced an event to keep things interesting. The Apex Legends Gaiden event includes a limited time game mode, anime-themed skins, a flash event, and a Bangalore prestige skin. Fans can purchase Apex Legends skins inspired by their favorite animes like Naruto, One Piece, and My Hero Academia starting July 19th. Here are all the details.
COMICS
The Game Haus

Apex Legends 2.00 Patch Major Bugs

Since the launch of Apex Legends Season 13, players have been reporting numerous bugs and technical glitches. The glitches caused so much trouble that they eventually caused distress in the Apex Legends community and even hurt the popularity of the game. The more noticeable bugs that players constantly came in contact with were Loba’s tactical, Wraith’s hit register, and audio downgrades with Xbox headsets. Thanks to the Apex Legends 2.00 patch update, these problems are now a thing of the past.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Nintendo
The Game Haus

Pusheen Comes To Fall Guys

Since the launch of Fall Guys, gamers have seen many collaborations within the platform battle royale. This can range from movie icons such as Godzilla or videogame classics like Shovel Knight. Most recently announced from Mediatonic, was the cartoon cat Pusheen coming to Fall Guys. Fall Guys X Pusheen. Announced...
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Is MultiVersus Cross Play?

Players are granted another chance to get their hands on MutiVersus with the Open Beta rolling out next week. With everyone being able to have access to the title players wonder, ‘Is MultiVersus Cross Play?’ Here is everything gamers need to know. Open Beta. The MultiVersus Open Beta...
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

VALORANT Run it Back 3 Skins Leaked

VALORANT continues to bring the heat with their gun skins. There was surprisingly not a leak until much closer to the release this time. Normally something comes out about a day or at least a few hours before the reveal and there was not this time. Are the VALORANT devs cracking down on leaks? Either way, here are the new VALORANT Run it Back 3 Skins.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

All New Star Guardian Skins: League of Legends, Wild Rift & Legends of Runeterra

There is no doubt that after last year’s Sentinels event, League of Legends fans are hoping the Star Guardians event is much better. There have already been a lot of leaks, teasers and much more for this one. Fans are going to be chomping at the bit to see what is next for the Star Guardians. With that here are All of the New Star Guardian Skins. These will show the League of Legends, Wild Rift and Legends of Runeterra exclusives.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Overwatch 2 Beta Patch Notes- July 11 2022

The Overwatch 2 Beta continues on with fans getting to enjoy the game for a few more weeks. Once this beta ends there may be one more before the October 4 release date for Overwatch 2 PVP. With that, the game is still updating. Here are the latest Overwatch 2 Beta Patch Notes from July 11, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

TFT 12.13 Patch Notes: ASol Getting Reworked Here Too

With patches every couple of weeks, TFT players need to make sure that they are keeping up with all of the changes. Some are extremely important and can change the Meta immensely, while others likely won’t. In this case, the TFT 12.13 Patch Notes will definitely be bringing changes. It is important for players to stay up to date on what changes are coming and how they could affect them. With that, here are the TFT Patch 12.13 Notes.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

LCS Power Rankings: 2022 Summer Split Week 4

The LCS 2022 season started with EG surprising everyone and rising to the top much earlier than anticipated. Now, everyone is playing catchup. Some teams made moves while others stayed put. Week 2 saw most teams go 1-1 while only one team made a hard charge up the standings. Here are the LCS 2022 Summer Split Week 3 Power Rankings.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Dota 2’s Least Played Heroes

Not all of Dota 2’s 123 heroes are equally loved, that much is apparent. But there doesn’t appear to be any single reason why some heroes rise to the top while others languish. One might assume that less-picked heroes have lower winrates, while more popular picks have higher ones. But if Dotabuff is to be believed, winrate has seemingly no correlation to pickrate. Broodmother, currently the least picked hero in the game, only has a 45.74% winrate. But Chen, the second least picked hero, has a 51.90% winrate. To top it off, Elder Titan, the third least picked hero, has a 48.48% winrate. This puts him in the same spot as Broodmother, which is very different from Chen. Looking closely at these three might reveal why they are at the very bottom. Furthermore, it might reveal more as to why any character might find themselves among Dota 2’s least played heroes.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Zellsis joins Sentinels just before NA LCQ

Just four days after revealing the addition of Michael “shroud” Grzesiek, VALORANT Sentinels dropped the announcement that Jordan “Zellsis” Montemurro would also be joining the team. Zellsis is another former CS:GO player. He retired in September of 2020 to experiment with a career in VALORANT. He’s played for Orgles5 (now defunct) and Version1. His most played agent is Raze, but he’s shown proficiency with every role.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

VCT 2022 Masters 2 Copenhagen Day 2 Recap

Day 2 of 2022 VCT Masters 2 Copenhagen has wrapped up, finishing the first round of the Groups Stage. Two games decided the future Elimination Matches and the first team proceeding to the playoffs. With one team locking their spot in the playoffs, there remains three spots left among seven teams. Here is the Day 2 recap for Masters 2 Copenhagen.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

The Game Haus

Cincinnati, OH
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
903K+
Views
ABOUT

We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!

 https://thegamehaus.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy