ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Summer Fun with the West Michigan Whitecaps

By Nick Nacci
WOOD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – West Michigan Whitecaps Today was full of summer fun for kids at the Whitecaps, as they turned their ball park into a water park. Hosting their first ever Super Splash day, kids came out in their beach gear to enjoy...

www.woodtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

Relive the past at the Getty Drive-In in Muskegon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many people have great memories from drive-in theaters. Now, you can relive those memories with Getty Drive-In in Muskegon! Getty Drive-In plays movies each night of the week and there are four screens, which each play a double feature! The drive-in does a great job at maintaining all the charm it had generations ago.
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Pick fresh blueberries in Holland this summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for a fun activity that gets the whole family outside and lets you take home fresh, local produce, we have an idea! Bowerman Blueberries Farm Market allows you the experience of picking your own blueberries this summer! They’re located in Holland and we’re taking you to the farm today.
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

Your dream home awaits at Oaks of Rockford

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When it comes to deciding where we are going to live, location is a primary factor. One other important consideration for so many of us is lifestyle! If you are at least 55 years of age and looking to move out of your forever home and want to experience a community that offers an active lifestyle, you will definitely want to check out Oaks of Rockford. As Terri recently discovered, from the beautiful pool to the pickleball court, there’s lots to do in this vibrant community!
ROCKFORD, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Sports
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
WOOD

Fun New Attractions at Silver Lake Craig’s Cruisers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Craig’s Cruisers Silver Lake There are many fun activities for your family to enjoy this summer at Craig’s Cruisers in Silver Lake. For decades, the Silver Lake Craig’s Cruisers has been a staple for family fun in West Michigan. The fun continues to grow at Craig’s Cruisers, as they have added some fun attractions to their park. One of them is called the Dune Drop. This 130ft tower can hold up to 12 people and is sure to be a blast for any thrill seeker, as it drops you abruptly. To top that off, Craig’s Cruisers built a roller coaster that surrounds the Dune Drop, called the Pearly Whirly.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Find tranquility & peace at the Lavender Labyrinth

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A West Michigan farm is getting a lot of attention, because it offers a one of kind experience. Cherry Point Farm & Market in Shelby is home to an enormous Lavender Labyrinth that’s been attracting attention from all over the world. During the months of July and August, the lavender is at its peak and in full bloom. It’s a mix of flowers and herbs, making up an over 2-mile labyrinth.
SHELBY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan Whitecaps#Baseball Games#Water Park
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m., 071522

A few showers will continue to move through gradually decreasing by daybreak. Mechanix pro frisbee team plays final home game of …. ‘One of a kind’: Mona Shores football honors teammate. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 10 p.m., 071622. Thieves drilling holes in cars to steal gas. Storm Team 8...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

WW2 History Comes To Life At The Air Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Air Zoo History is coming to life at the Air Zoo in Portage. For a decade, restoration teams at the Air Zoo have been working to restore a FM-2 Wildcat, that was lent to them. Did you know that the FM-2 Wildcat was one of the U.S Navy’s best fighter planes? Playing a big, early role, in helping the Allies win the Pacific theater during WW II. But how the plane was able to get into the hands of the Air Zoo is a story itself.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

At least 2 dead in plane crash near Shelby

At least two people were killed when a small plane crashed near Oceana County Airport Friday evening, police said, though they were still working to confirm the number of victims because the crash left a mess of wreckage in the woods. (July 15, 2022)
SHELBY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy