Charleston, WV

Ticket presale open for ‘Blues Clues & You, Live on Stage,’ coming to Charleston Oct. 5

By Amanda Barber
 4 days ago
(Photo courtesy of Veronica Ratcliff, Director of Marketing and Sales for the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Nickelodeon and Round Room Live will bring “Blue’s Clues & You, Live on Stage,” to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Oct. 5.

The theater production based on Nickelodeon’s popular kids television series, “Blues Clues & You!,” features beloved characters, including Blue and Josh and their friends Magenta, Rainbow Puppy, and more.

In the production, Blue, Josh and their friends need help creating a magical theater show. The audience will solve Blues Clues to see what Josh needs to make the show. The audience will also see Josh and Blue travel to fun places, make a rainbow with Magenta, create a music video with Rainbow Puppy, float in outer space, and more activites.

“’Blue’s Clues’ is a beloved show that has captivated children for generations,” said Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live. “We are honored and excited to be bringing such iconic characters to the stage in a riveting, engaging production that the whole family will enjoy.”

The show also features distinctive puppets, puppetry techniques, scenic LED designs, fan-favorite music and a new lineup of original songs.

“’Blue’s Clues & You! Live On Stage’ brings an exciting original story to life through unique elements, dynamic staging and original music compositions that will have the audience out of their seats dancing and singing along from beginning to end,” said Pam Kaufman, President of Consumer Products and Experiences for Paramount.

For tour dates or ticket information, visit the Blues Clues Live website. Tickets can be bought on Ticketmaster. Presale is from July 11 to July 14, with public onsale starting July 15 at 10 a.m.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

