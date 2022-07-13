ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Whitmer signs order refusing to extradite women who come to Michigan for abortions

By Amber Ainsworth
fox2detroit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Wednesday stating that she wouldn't extradite people who come to the state for an abortion. With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, some states have begun the process of outlawing abortion. The practice is legal in Michigan -...

