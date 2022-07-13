ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vineland, NJ

Doors opening soon: Santori's Produce & Deli brings second store to Vineland

By Deborah M. Marko, Vineland Daily Journal
 4 days ago
VINELAND –Santori’s Produce & Deli Market on South Delsea Drive is set to welcome its first customers on Friday.

“No fanfare, I’m just going open the doors and put a few flags out at the street saying, ‘We’re open,” said Andre Santori, working on Monday with his brother, John, to put finishing touches on the store.

There are still vacancies to fill so Santori’s is opting for a 8:30 a.m. soft opening to not overwhelm the new crew.

“I want everybody to be comfortable who is working there,” Santori said. “I want them to get used to new registers, new scales, and new slicers.”

The help wanted sign is still up for cashiers as well as deli and salad prep. Those interested may apply at the store, located in the former Aldi at 2651 S. Delsea Drive, north of Sherman Avenue and across from the Vineland National Guard Armory.

This is the first new store Santori’s has opened in two decades and its second in Vineland. They also operate stores in Galloway and Somers Point.

At more than 16,000 square feet, the site is twice the size of the Main Road Center store and features a farmers market appeal.

Customers entering the store are greeted by the sight of a full-size vintage tractor giving the illusion it’s pulling along the front row of produce. Then there’s the fresh wood scent of newly constructed produce stalls.

The remodeled retail area has an open ceiling and wide aisles to easily maneuver a shopping cart.

Longtime Santori’s shoppers will notice some familiar details.

The red number ticket dispenser keeps order at the deli, stocked with Dietz and Watson Deli meats and cheeses. Bakery bins will be filled with Liscio’s bread and rolls. The containers of nuts and trail mixes are stacked near the checkout.

Santori was keen to open a store on the other side of town from the Main Road store to draw customers from the Millville area.

Driving around, Santori spotted the spot left vacant by Aldi that has access to Delsea Drive and Sherman Avenue.

“This is a good, it replaces Aldi which moved further south,” said Sandy Forosisky, the city’s economic development director, referring to the grocery’s relocation next to the Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattress Store. “Right now, we’re not seeing vacancies last a real long time, there is a shortage of buildings.”

The South Delsea Drive corridor is a growth area much like West Landis Avenue, which recently welcomed a new Wawa, she said.

“Everyone wants to be on South Delsea Drive because of the high traffic count,” Forosisky said, noting the volumes hit levels that lured chain restaurants, including Olive Garden, to the area.

Santori is optimistic that the greater Vineland area will support both stores.

“It’s different than any other area, you have people still cooking dinners, still peeling potatoes, roasting eggplant, and sautéing green beans and broccoli rabe,” he said.

Prices will be same at both locations, he said. There may be some inventory tweaks based on customer trends.

“People want to try things,” Santori said. “There’s different fruits and vegetables out there that people genuinely want to try.”

The Main Road store has offered customers cotton candy grapes, banana leaves, and most recently, white strawberries.

“I haven’t seen them before this year, we’ve been carrying them,” he said.

“I try to bring different things in,” Santori said. “This past week I had alligator plums, the skin looks like alligator’s skin; they taste really good.”

And there seems no shortage of new crop temptations.

“We have all sorts, I just bought a bunch of stuff, I didn’t even know what it was,” he said.

Looking forward to Friday, Santori said he's aware there’s still much to do. They had hoped to open months ago. They were stalled by supply chain delays that pushed back delivery dates for equipment including their walk-in coolers that are now in place.

“We are just having a soft opening,” he said, “We are bringing product in, we probably won’t have everything that we are going to be selling.”

“We are going to have produce, our deli and some groceries,” Santori said. “We just want to get people acclimated."

In time, Santori said they hope to branch out offering some meat and seafood as well as prepared salad and meals.

If you go: Santori’s Produce & Deli Market at 2651 S. Delsea Dr., Vineland opens Friday, July 15. Store hours will be: Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

