Coming soon to Lubbock: Ice Cube, Cypress Hill with special guest Bone Thugs N Harmony

By News Release &amp; Posted By Staff |
 4 days ago
FILE — (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas — (PRESS RELEASE)

Ice Cube, the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame inductee and movie star is teaming up with the multi-platinum recording artist Cypress Hill. If that were not enough, they will welcome very special guests Bone Thugs N Harmony! This is a rare opportunity to party with the living legends of West Coast Hip Hop for a night full of hit songs that defined several generations.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, July 15, 2022 at 10:00AM CST. A limited number of VIP Meet & Greet packages for Ice Cube will be available.

  • Outdoor Show – Rain or Shine – No Refunds
  • Clear Bag Policy
  • No Re-Entry
  • No Outside Food or Drinks
  • $10 cash only upcharge for minors (under 21) at the door

KLBK Sunday PM Weather Update: July 17th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday evening weather update. Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 74°. Winds SW 8-12 MPH.Tomorrow: Mostly sunny & VERY HOT! High of 103°. Winds W→SE 8-12 MPH. A mild night is in store for the KLBK viewing area. We will keep a few high clouds around the region […]
LUBBOCK, TX
