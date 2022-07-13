ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Kronick Selects Casepoint to Standardize Cloud-Based eDiscovery and Deliver Greater Value to Their Private and Public Sector Clients

Casepoint, a leader in cloud-based legal hold and eDiscovery technology, announced the Sacramento-based law firm, Kronick, Moskovitz, Tiedemann & Girard, has adopted Casepoint technology to manage its eDiscovery needs. After a rigorous four-month selection process, the firm chose Casepoint as the best fit to meet its technical requirements, reduce discovery costs...

