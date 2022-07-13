Kronick Selects Casepoint to Standardize Cloud-Based eDiscovery and Deliver Greater Value to Their Private and Public Sector Clients

AlcheraX’s FireScout analyzes the feed of fire-watch cameras across Northern and Central California. AlcheraX, Inc. announced its FireScout wildfire detection artificial intelligence (AI) technology is helping in the fight to reduce wildfire threats in the highest fire-risk areas in California. The AI is now scanning the live images from 80 high-resolution cameras on Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s (PG&E) sponsored network of high-definition fire-watch cameras as part of a technology demonstration project. That’s in addition to the hundreds of other cameras the FireScout technology is currently monitoring.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO