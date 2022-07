1924 Jesse Haines of the St. Louis Cardinals pitched a 5-0 no-hitter against the Boston Braves. 1925 Tris Speaker is the 5th player to reach 3,000 hits. 1936 Carl Hubbells 24-game winning streak over two years began as he beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-0 on five hits.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO