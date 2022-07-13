Treasures For Teachers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (Margaret Daykin) — New recommendations from the American Heart Association suggest getting more sleep can help improve your cardiovascular health. Dr. Marc Gillinov is the Chairman of the Department of Thoracic & Cardiovascular Surgery at Cleveland Clinic Hospitals and he explains why ‘sleep’ has been added to the AHA’s list of factors that affect heart health. The AHA list includes diet, exercise, tobacco use, weight, cholesterol, blood sugar levels, blood pressure and now SLEEP.

