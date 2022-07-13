ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Treasures For Teachers

By emmaricefox8
Cleveland News - Fox 8
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLearning for less! 2nd Semester Consignment Shop is located on East 185th Street in...

fox8.com

Cleveland News - Fox 8

Show Info: July 15, 2022

David Moss takes us on a One Tank Trip to Anchor Bar in Buffalo, NY, the home of the original buffalo wing. A summer destination for the whole family! B. A. Sweetie Candy Company is located on Brookpark Road in Cleveland. Boss ChickNBeer. It’s Food Truck Friday! To learn more...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

A Sweet Spot

A summer destination for the whole family! B. A. Sweetie Candy Company is located on Brookpark Road in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Help your heart — Get more sleep!

CLEVELAND, Ohio (Margaret Daykin) — New recommendations from the American Heart Association suggest getting more sleep can help improve your cardiovascular health. Dr. Marc Gillinov is the Chairman of the Department of Thoracic & Cardiovascular Surgery at Cleveland Clinic Hospitals and he explains why ‘sleep’ has been added to the AHA’s list of factors that affect heart health. The AHA list includes diet, exercise, tobacco use, weight, cholesterol, blood sugar levels, blood pressure and now SLEEP.
CLEVELAND, OH
