Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls ISD applies for federal grants

newschannel6now.com
 4 days ago

newschannel6now.com

MPEC hotel, convention center construction remains on track

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Construction for the new MPEC hotel and convention center in Wichita Falls is starting to take shape. City officials are excited to see the project finally taking form and going vertical. They meet with contractors about once a month to talk about the project and...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFPD officials complete 6.1 mile Virtual Yellow Brick Run

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Four FBI National Academy graduates from the Wichita Falls Police Department completed a charity run on Friday. They include Lt. Ginger Gilmore, Deputy Chief Guy Gilmore, Deputy Chief Scott Vaughn and Chief of Police Manuel Borrego. All four completed the annual 6.1 mile Virtual Yellow Brick Run.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Texas Ranch Roundup returns to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Grab your boots and cowboy hats folks because the Texas Ranch Roundup is returning to Wichita Falls for its 41st year. News Channel 6′s Michael Grace got a look at the festivities earlier this morning, and before the actual rodeo takes place Friday night, the future cowboys and girls took over the MPEC.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

City of Olney enters phase 2 of drought plan

OLNEY, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Olney entered phase two of its drought contingency plan on Friday, according to city officials. This means water use is now limited based on street addresses, and is not allowed on Wednesdays. Residents with street addresses ending with an odd number or with...
OLNEY, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFPD talks dangers of fentanyl tracings found on money

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Fentanyl is now the leading cause of death for adults ages 18 to 45. It’s so deadly that we’re hearing reports of people overdosing from just touching it. In Tennessee and Alabama, those reports have been confirmed while reports in Oklahoma City and...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Some of the hottest temps of the year are in the forecast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 106 with mostly sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 74 with mostly clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 107 with mostly sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 76 with partly cloudy skies.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Family, friends hold memorial for Johnny Perez

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Friday marks one year since the death of 22-year-old Johnny Perez. Perez was found dead from a gunshot wound in his Wichita Falls apartment on Thursday, July 15, 2021, and to this day, no one has been arrested for the crime. Family and friends gathered...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Even Hotter Next Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The recipe is right for some really hot weather this weekend and especially next week. A bubble of hot air, combined with a very dry ground and increasing winds out of the south will lead to highs rising above 110 for a few days next week. This type of heat will create a strain on our power grid and could become deadly. Make sure you have ways to stay hydrated and cool.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

One injured in Barnett Road motorcycle crash

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One person was injured Friday in a motorcycle wreck at Kovarik and Barnett roads. It happened around 12:40 p.m. when a truck and the motorcycle were traveling northbound on Barnett Road. The truck reportedly stopped to turn west onto Kovarik Road, and the motorcycle driver had to make an evasive maneuver.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Johnny Perez’s family speaks on investigation

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Friday marks one year since 22-year-old Johnny Perez was found murdered in his Wichita Falls apartment. The crime remains unsolved. Wichita Falls Police Department PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said he’s very confident that they’ll find justice for Perez. “I’d like to say to...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Dot is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Diann Bowman with the Wichita Falls Animal Services Center stopped by News channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to our Pet of the Week. Dot loves to play and nap, and she is looking for her forever home. If you are interested in adopting...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Red River Valley Museum hosts 21st annual art show

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - The 21st annual Red River Valley Museum art show in Vernon is wrapping up this week. 25 artists from around the country had their art displayed for two weeks, with the opportunity of it being bought. They also give out cash prizes and awards for best art.
VERNON, TX

