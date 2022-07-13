911 call shows new confusion over which city an Ohio home is in

Every year, the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) releases the Horrible Hundred report (humanesociety.org/100puppymills), which highlights 100 terrible puppy mills and their appalling conditions. Many dogs in puppy mills spend their lives in cages outside, in harsh weather, with insufficient food, water, and shelter. Some of them suffer from injuries and ailments for which they receive little or no medical attention. Last year, Ohio had 16 dealers on the Horrible Hundred list, but this year we are down to only two. I assumed that meant our state was really cracking down on puppy mills!

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO