Cuyahoga County, OH

911 call shows new confusion over which city an Ohio home is in

Cleveland News - Fox 8
 4 days ago

The response time for an ambulance to Dennis Derbin’s home...

fox8.com

cleveland19.com

Cleveland Public Power reports outage in Old Brooklyn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Public Power is reporting a widespread outage in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood. According to a CPP spokesperson, less than 200 customers are impacted by the outage as of Sunday afternoon. The outage was triggered late Saturday night after two power poles were damaged.
Cleveland.com

UH study finds Cleveland patients with greatest cardiac risk factors live in formerly redlined neighborhoods: The Wake Up for Friday, July 15, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. The sunshine continues today, with highs in the low 80s. The weekend will bring some chances for much-needed rain. Although Saturday will be sunny and warm, with highs in the mid-80s, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the evening and overnight. There is an even better chance on Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-80s. Read more.
Cleveland.com

What is Ohio hiding about its puppy mill enforcement?

Every year, the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) releases the Horrible Hundred report (humanesociety.org/100puppymills), which highlights 100 terrible puppy mills and their appalling conditions. Many dogs in puppy mills spend their lives in cages outside, in harsh weather, with insufficient food, water, and shelter. Some of them suffer from injuries and ailments for which they receive little or no medical attention. Last year, Ohio had 16 dealers on the Horrible Hundred list, but this year we are down to only two. I assumed that meant our state was really cracking down on puppy mills!
clevelandurbannews.com

Media coverage of FBI probe of former Cleveland councilman Basheer Jones called racist by at least one city council person....Jones is Black and has not been indicted or accused of a crime....By editor Kathy Wray Coleman of Clevelandurbannews.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Former Cleveland Ward 7 Councilman Basheer Jones, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor last year instead of reelection, is under attack by the FBI and the mainstream media, a reminder of how Black elected officials are subjected to a double standard. And it appears that the only...
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County Council would violate the charter by rubber-stamping individually directed spending: Eugene L. Kramer

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Council President Pernel Jones Jr. is justifiably proud of the manner in which the county charter has been implemented during its first dozen or so years in operation. As one who spent decades as a member of the board of trustees of The Citizens League of Greater Cleveland and, individually, as a resident of Cuyahoga County working for county reform and as the principal author of the county charter, I believe I have a good understanding of how the charter government is designed to operate.
News Break
Brown on Cleveland

Two-Year-Old Alaya Brown Shot Six Years Ago, Family Seeking Answers and Asking Community Members to Stop the Violence

Alaya and Mr. BrownCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Alaya Brown shot in the head six years ago, and the family is seeking answers. At the time, Alaya was two-years-old. According to Alaya's uncle, her mother held her while talking to a young man in a car; another driver approached the area. The drivers exchanged words. Immediately afterward, gunfire erupted. A bullet grazed Alaya's mother, and Alaya was wounded. "Daily, my niece is fighting for her life," said the uncle, who wished not to give his name.
WDTN

Lawsuit targets group for ‘fishy’ business in Ohio

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – A lawsuit has been filed against four people who Ohio Attorney General David Yost said ran a fishing lure business that didn’t deliver what they promised and signed people up for a service they never asked for. The lawsuit names Cole Dockery, Jakob Schoenauer,...
Cleveland.com

Ohio EPA cleanup of ‘salt fill site’ should allow ecologically damaged Mentor Marsh to truly heal after more than 50 years

MENTOR, Ohio – It was one of the worst ecological disasters to befall Northeast Ohio and it has nothing to do with the infamous Cuyahoga River. More than a half-century ago, Mentor Marsh, then a largely forested wetland along Lake Erie that would become Ohio’s first state nature preserve, began dying after a contractor dumped more than 200,000 tons of waste salt into a feeder stream called Blackbrook Creek.
cleveland19.com

Was Jayland Walker’s autopsy handled differently than others?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Was Jayland Walker’s autopsy and the investigation into how he died handled differently than other cases?. Investigator Hannah Catlett gave some context and perspective using her experience reporting on other cases. Starting with what’s different, or abnormal in this high-profile case:. The medical examiner...
