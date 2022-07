Friday, July 15 the 4th Annual Music on the Beerline series officially kicks off. The outdoor music series hosted by Riverworks Development Corp. is free and open to the public, and will be the first of three events held this summer. Music on the Beerline takes place from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Beerline Plaza performance stage located at 3350 N. Holton St. The event will include food trucks, local vendors and family-friendly activities.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO